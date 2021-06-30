Camtek Receives an Order of $10 million for Multiple Systems from a Leading CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturer

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totaling $10 million.

The higher resolution and smaller pixel size of the sensor area make inspection of CMOS Image Sensors very challenging. Camtek's latest model, EagleT+, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to address the complex production processes of CMOS Image Sensors.

The systems are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our positive momentum throughout 2021 and our sales to the CMOS Image Sensors market, which keeps its solid growth trajectory. As the leading supplier of inspection and metrology systems we are well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing trends."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of any changes in the timeframe of the expected delivery of the new orders; the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Although Camtek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements, including Camtek's outlook for 2021 and orders expected to be delivered, will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, Camtek undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972-4604-8308

Mobile: +972-54-900-7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US)+1-646-688-3559

[email protected]

