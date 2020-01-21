Camtek Receives Orders for 34 Systems From 5 Leading CMOS Image Sensors Manufacturers

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five leading manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.

Most of the orders are expected to be installed during the first half of 2020.

These orders strengthen Camtek's position in the 2D inspection field with the EagleT and newly launched EagleTPlus thereby maintaining the company's position as a leading expert in the inspection of CMOS image sensors.

Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer, commented, "Cameras are one of the most critical differentiating components in today's smart-phones. The increased number of cameras in smart-phones, smaller pixel size and the emerging 5G, which drive new smart-phone manufacturing, are setting new requirements and standards for the inspection of CMOS image sensors. Our longstanding expertise in inspection technologies designed specifically for the CMOS image sensors market, makes the EagleT and EagleT Plus the ultimate inspection tools for this market."

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am very pleased with the strong start of 2020. These high-volume orders, together with other orders we have recently received for other applications, signal a positive change in the trends in our market, demonstrating the growing demand for inspection and metrology equipment and improving our visibility for the first half of 2020."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

