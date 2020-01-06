Camtek to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT)(TASE: CAMT) announced that it will be presenting at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held between January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

Camtek is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:40am Eastern Time.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers at Needham or the Investor Relations team at Camtek.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

Contact:

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972-4-604-8308

Mobile: +972-54-900-7100

moshee@camtek.co



INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559

camtek@gkir.com

SOURCE Camtek Ltd

Related Links

http://www.camtek.com

