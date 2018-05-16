Camtek to Present at Upcoming Conferences

The 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference will take place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Los Angeles. Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, Rafi Amit, is scheduled to present on May 23, 2018 at 7:30am PT.

The 46th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. Camtek's Chief Financial Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, is scheduled to attend on May 30, 2018.

The Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo will take place at Convene 101 Park Avenue in New York. Camtek's Chief Financial Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, is scheduled to attend on May 31, 2018.

At the conferences there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Camtek's management. Interested investors should contact either the conference organizers or the Investor Relations team at Camtek.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

