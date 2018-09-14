Camus Cognac Partners with the 2018 Longines China Tour in Great Wall of China

The Camus Cognac Challenge attracts contestants from around the world

The Longines China Tour is not only a three-star show jumping event accredited by the International Equestrian Federation but also the only "China" named national-level equestrian event. The event has brought together outstanding contestants from China, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Tour that began with the Camus Cognac Challenge, an event that brings out the competitive spirit in each of the jockeys, has attracted a lot of attention across the equestrian world. Forty contestants, including a mix of seasoned veterans and relative newcomers, took part in the 12-barrier challenge.

Camus Cognac partners with the equestrian event to deliver an elegant lifestyle experience to guests

During the fiercely competitive event that, at the same time, showcased the grace and elegance of equestrian sports, Camus Cognac offered three of its most iconic products, Camus G.M.C, Camus XO Imperial and Camus Extra Elegance, to the VIP guests onsite, giving them an unprecedented opportunity to witness the unique charm of the sport while sampling the richly flavored cognac.

Camus Cognac, the cognac supplier of royalty with a history that can be traced back more than 150 years, has partnered with the Longines China Tour based on its passion for excellence. The cognac maker sought to bring the most authentic and highest quality cognac tasting experience to guests at the event by combining its philosophy of "The Finer Things in Life" with such graceful lifestyle and identification with knighthood that equestrian sports are associated with.

ABOUT CAMUS

Founded in 1863, the House of Camus is the 5th largest Cognac Producer, and the only one still owned and managed by the founding family. With 5 generations of the same family ensuring it produces only the highest quality Cognac, The House of Camus has a distribution network covering more than 140 countries, selling a bottle of premium Cognac every 11 seconds to connoisseurs around the world.

