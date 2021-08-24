CAMX Power Signed A $1.7 Million Contract With The United States Space Force For Advanced Batteries

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) (www.camxpower.com) announces that after a very competitive process, it has signed a $1.7 million contract with the United States Space Force to develop, fabricate and deliver in 18 months high energy long-life 18650 format batteries that are ultra-safe to meet stringent requirements and be capable of repeated zero-V discharge and survive BMS failures. The batteries will utilize CAMX's globally patented and already commercialized high-nickel cathode platform GEMX® as well as its other proprietary technologies.

President and founder of CAMX, Dr. Kenan Sahin stated, "This is an important milestone and culmination of the CAMX core business and technology model to mature technologies to economically implementable products, which in the case of CAMX's high nickel cathode began more than a decade ago." He continued, "In order to achieve that strategy, CAMX developed bench-top to pilot plant cathode synthesis coupled with advanced cell fabrication facilities. In this vertically integrated development environment coupled with exceptional staff, CAMX has pioneered the GEMX cathode platform which enhances all high nickel chemistries by placing metals where they have the greatest impact, improving performance and minimizing the use of Cobalt." GEMX applications to currently popular chemistries have been developed and branded as gNMC, gNCA, gNMCA and gLNO. GEMX has been licensed by Johnson Matthey and Samsung SDI.

Dr. Sahin further stated that it is a great privilege for CAMX to put its technologies for potential use by a leading edge agency such as Space Force.

With GEMX derived cathodes as the enabling core, CAMX has other contracts with US Government agencies at different stages to develop and fabricate various cell types for batteries that are zero-volt storable, high cycle-life, ultra-safe in use and in storage, fast charge/discharge all with minimal electronics. Applications range from single small cells to multi cell packs with high power. Initial units are being field tested. All these projects reinforce and complement each other, thus reducing overall costs and achieving cross-fertilization and synergy.

ABOUT CAMX POWER LLC

CAMX Power LLC of Lexington, Massachusetts (www.camxpower.com) matures technologies in the electrochemical and electromechanical areas into protoproducts for implementation, protecting them with IP, demonstrating economical production/scale-up, and doing limited-volume production. It then partners with established companies for them to do large scale production and marketing, achieving reduced risk, lower cost, rapid time to market and greater impact.

CAMX has pioneered high-nickel high performance cathode materials with its globally patented GEMX® platform with specific derivatives gNCM, gNCA, gNMCA and gLNO. GEMX is in commercial use through licensees, Johnson Matthey, Samsung SDI and others. CAMX also has pioneered and patented ultra-safe cell designs with GEMX. It also has pioneered and delivered for limited use short detection and safety monitoring products for Lithium-ion batteries.

CAMX operates cathode synthesis and cell fabrication facilities of 30K sf at its headquarters, a 15k sf cathode pilot plant, and is building a 20K sf cell fabrication facility. Its staff is highly skilled and knowledgeable, many with advanced degrees that span many engineering and science disciplines. CAMX was launched in 2014 as a spinoff of TIAX which was founded in 2002. Funding has been $150+ million with $100+ million founder provided, the rest from reinvested project/license revenues.

