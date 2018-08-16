Can 15 Minutes of Fame Extend to 15 Years?

E-Score Celebrity checks in on today's definition of fame

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little did Andy Warhol know when he said everyone will be famous for 15 minutes that social media would change all that. When E-Score was first developed in 2001, a high "Over-Exposed" score was the kiss of death for anyone looking to extend their performing career. Today, it's a requirement if you want to succeed in social and digital media.

When Kim Kardashian first hit the scene as a pal of Paris Hilton in 2003, who knew that a famous tape and brilliant TV marketing could extend her fame for 15 years. Over the last decade, changing attitudes have altered how we look at celebrities and how they create and maintain their celebrity. To see how some of the more "infamous" celebs from the 2000's are doing today; we looked back at the most "Over-Exposed" celebs, with their "Aware" and "Appeal" scores.

Over-Exposed Celebrities: Then and Now

Peak  Over-Exposed

Current Scores - 2018

Name

Year

Over-

Exposed

Aware-

ness

Appeal

Over-

Exposed

Aware-

ness

Appeal

Paris Hilton

2007

75

88

8

35

57

16

Justin Bieber

2014

67

82

5

45

64

12

Kim Kardashian

2012

67

67

12

57

66

18

Lindsay Lohan

2007

66

79

18

29

49

19

Nadya "Octomom" Suleman

2009

66

47

8

38

15

9

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

2012

64

55

12

37

29

19

Heidi Montag

2010

61

30

12

32

13

24

Spencer Pratt

2011

61

20

5

27

9

24

Miley Cyrus

2014

59

70

16

33

64

26

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

2013

59

43

12

43

25

10

Kris Jenner

2014

59

43

10

52

47

11

Farrah Abraham

2013

55

11

20

43

14

18

  Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2007-2018
  • Three celebrities who are still thriving are Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Cyrus and Bieber have successfully navigated their music careers around their outlandish behavior and came out the other side. For Kim K, continually refreshing her popular show, as well as the mainstreaming of "oversharing" as an artform, have kept her relevant and interesting to her audience.
  • Unfortunately for some celebrities, they didn't leverage their exposure by re-inventing themselves and staying top of mind. For instance, The Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Nadya "Octomom" Suleman have had big drops in their Over-Exposed scores, while their plummeting awareness indicates that they are no longer relevant to a mass market.

Most Over-Exposed Celebrities: 2018

In 2018's most "Over-Exposed" top ten list, four hold-overs from 2013 still make the list, five Kardashian/Jenners, one basketball dad, and the "cash me outside" girl.

2018 Most Over-Exposed

Name

Over-

Exposed

E-Score

Kim Kardashian

57

38

Kris Jenner

52

3

Khloe Kardashian

49

43

Kylie Jenner

48

57

Justin Bieber

45

13

Blac Chyna

45

14

Bhad Bhabie

45

2

Kourtney Kardashian

44

19

LaVar Ball

44

1

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

43

6

Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2017-2018

Additional details and an extended list of Over-Exposed celebrities are available at

https://blog.epollresearch.com/2018/08/15/can-15-minutes-of-fame-extend-to-15-years/

  • The Kardashians have built a huge business out of their fame, and the heavy exposure is their winning formula. There are ten Kardashian-related celebrities in the top twenty, doubling since 2013. Their E-Score® (a proprietary score based on awareness and appeal), has increased over the years validating their formula for success.
  • Two of the newest Kardashian names on the list are Kylie (#4) and Kendall Jenner (#14), who have the highest "Trend-Setter" scores with 24 and 25 respectively, further illustrating how some stars benefit from ubiquitous TV and social media exposure.

Methodology: Each E-Score survey is conducted among 1,100 persons with general representation across income, age, education and geographic demographics to represent a cross-section of the U.S. population.

E-Poll Market Research is a full-service consumer research company helping clients make better decisions in a complex digital media environment. Since its founding in 1997, E-Poll has set the standard in measuring the marketability of celebrities, brands, and entertainment programs with its innovative E-Score® suite of research products.

More information is available at www.epollresearch.com.

