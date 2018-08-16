Can 15 Minutes of Fame Extend to 15 Years?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little did Andy Warhol know when he said everyone will be famous for 15 minutes that social media would change all that. When E-Score was first developed in 2001, a high "Over-Exposed" score was the kiss of death for anyone looking to extend their performing career. Today, it's a requirement if you want to succeed in social and digital media.

When Kim Kardashian first hit the scene as a pal of Paris Hilton in 2003, who knew that a famous tape and brilliant TV marketing could extend her fame for 15 years. Over the last decade, changing attitudes have altered how we look at celebrities and how they create and maintain their celebrity. To see how some of the more "infamous" celebs from the 2000's are doing today; we looked back at the most "Over-Exposed" celebs, with their "Aware" and "Appeal" scores.

Over-Exposed Celebrities: Then and Now

ness Appeal Paris Hilton 2007 75 88 8 35 57 16 Justin Bieber 2014 67 82 5 45 64 12 Kim Kardashian 2012 67 67 12 57 66 18 Lindsay Lohan 2007 66 79 18 29 49 19 Nadya "Octomom" Suleman 2009 66 47 8 38 15 9 Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi 2012 64 55 12 37 29 19 Heidi Montag 2010 61 30 12 32 13 24 Spencer Pratt 2011 61 20 5 27 9 24 Miley Cyrus 2014 59 70 16 33 64 26 Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson 2013 59 43 12 43 25 10 Kris Jenner 2014 59 43 10 52 47 11 Farrah Abraham 2013 55 11 20 43 14 18

Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2007-2018

Three celebrities who are still thriving are Kim Kardashian , Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber . Cyrus and Bieber have successfully navigated their music careers around their outlandish behavior and came out the other side. For Kim K, continually refreshing her popular show, as well as the mainstreaming of "oversharing" as an artform, have kept her relevant and interesting to her audience.

, and . Cyrus and Bieber have successfully navigated their music careers around their outlandish behavior and came out the other side. For Kim K, continually refreshing her popular show, as well as the mainstreaming of "oversharing" as an artform, have kept her relevant and interesting to her audience. Unfortunately for some celebrities, they didn't leverage their exposure by re-inventing themselves and staying top of mind. For instance, The Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Nadya "Octomom" Suleman have had big drops in their Over-Exposed scores, while their plummeting awareness indicates that they are no longer relevant to a mass market.

Most Over-Exposed Celebrities: 2018

In 2018's most "Over-Exposed" top ten list, four hold-overs from 2013 still make the list, five Kardashian/Jenners, one basketball dad, and the "cash me outside" girl.

2018 Most Over-Exposed Name Over-



Exposed E-Score Kim Kardashian 57 38 Kris Jenner 52 3 Khloe Kardashian 49 43 Kylie Jenner 48 57 Justin Bieber 45 13 Blac Chyna 45 14 Bhad Bhabie 45 2 Kourtney Kardashian 44 19 LaVar Ball 44 1 Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson 43 6

Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2017-2018

The Kardashians have built a huge business out of their fame, and the heavy exposure is their winning formula. There are ten Kardashian-related celebrities in the top twenty, doubling since 2013. Their E-Score ® (a proprietary score based on awareness and appeal), has increased over the years validating their formula for success.

(a proprietary score based on awareness and appeal), has increased over the years validating their formula for success. Two of the newest Kardashian names on the list are Kylie (#4) and Kendall Jenner (#14), who have the highest "Trend-Setter" scores with 24 and 25 respectively, further illustrating how some stars benefit from ubiquitous TV and social media exposure.

Methodology: Each E-Score survey is conducted among 1,100 persons with general representation across income, age, education and geographic demographics to represent a cross-section of the U.S. population.

E-Poll Market Research is a full-service consumer research company helping clients make better decisions in a complex digital media environment. Since its founding in 1997, E-Poll has set the standard in measuring the marketability of celebrities, brands, and entertainment programs with its innovative E-Score® suite of research products.

More information is available at www.epollresearch.com.

