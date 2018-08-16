Can 15 Minutes of Fame Extend to 15 Years?
E-Score Celebrity checks in on today's definition of fame
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little did Andy Warhol know when he said everyone will be famous for 15 minutes that social media would change all that. When E-Score was first developed in 2001, a high "Over-Exposed" score was the kiss of death for anyone looking to extend their performing career. Today, it's a requirement if you want to succeed in social and digital media.
When Kim Kardashian first hit the scene as a pal of Paris Hilton in 2003, who knew that a famous tape and brilliant TV marketing could extend her fame for 15 years. Over the last decade, changing attitudes have altered how we look at celebrities and how they create and maintain their celebrity. To see how some of the more "infamous" celebs from the 2000's are doing today; we looked back at the most "Over-Exposed" celebs, with their "Aware" and "Appeal" scores.
Over-Exposed Celebrities: Then and Now
|
Peak Over-Exposed
|
Current Scores - 2018
|
Name
|
Year
|
Over-
|
Aware-
|
Appeal
|
Over-
|
Aware-
|
Appeal
|
Paris Hilton
|
2007
|
75
|
88
|
8
|
35
|
57
|
16
|
Justin Bieber
|
2014
|
67
|
82
|
5
|
45
|
64
|
12
|
Kim Kardashian
|
2012
|
67
|
67
|
12
|
57
|
66
|
18
|
Lindsay Lohan
|
2007
|
66
|
79
|
18
|
29
|
49
|
19
|
Nadya "Octomom" Suleman
|
2009
|
66
|
47
|
8
|
38
|
15
|
9
|
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
|
2012
|
64
|
55
|
12
|
37
|
29
|
19
|
Heidi Montag
|
2010
|
61
|
30
|
12
|
32
|
13
|
24
|
Spencer Pratt
|
2011
|
61
|
20
|
5
|
27
|
9
|
24
|
Miley Cyrus
|
2014
|
59
|
70
|
16
|
33
|
64
|
26
|
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
|
2013
|
59
|
43
|
12
|
43
|
25
|
10
|
Kris Jenner
|
2014
|
59
|
43
|
10
|
52
|
47
|
11
|
Farrah Abraham
|
2013
|
55
|
11
|
20
|
43
|
14
|
18
|
Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2007-2018
- Three celebrities who are still thriving are Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Cyrus and Bieber have successfully navigated their music careers around their outlandish behavior and came out the other side. For Kim K, continually refreshing her popular show, as well as the mainstreaming of "oversharing" as an artform, have kept her relevant and interesting to her audience.
- Unfortunately for some celebrities, they didn't leverage their exposure by re-inventing themselves and staying top of mind. For instance, The Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Nadya "Octomom" Suleman have had big drops in their Over-Exposed scores, while their plummeting awareness indicates that they are no longer relevant to a mass market.
Most Over-Exposed Celebrities: 2018
In 2018's most "Over-Exposed" top ten list, four hold-overs from 2013 still make the list, five Kardashian/Jenners, one basketball dad, and the "cash me outside" girl.
|
2018 Most Over-Exposed
|
Name
|
Over-
|
E-Score
|
Kim Kardashian
|
57
|
38
|
Kris Jenner
|
52
|
3
|
Khloe Kardashian
|
49
|
43
|
Kylie Jenner
|
48
|
57
|
Justin Bieber
|
45
|
13
|
Blac Chyna
|
45
|
14
|
Bhad Bhabie
|
45
|
2
|
Kourtney Kardashian
|
44
|
19
|
LaVar Ball
|
44
|
1
|
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
|
43
|
6
|
Source: E-Score Celebrity, 2017-2018
Additional details and an extended list of Over-Exposed celebrities are available at
https://blog.epollresearch.com/2018/08/15/can-15-minutes-of-fame-extend-to-15-years/
- The Kardashians have built a huge business out of their fame, and the heavy exposure is their winning formula. There are ten Kardashian-related celebrities in the top twenty, doubling since 2013. Their E-Score® (a proprietary score based on awareness and appeal), has increased over the years validating their formula for success.
- Two of the newest Kardashian names on the list are Kylie (#4) and Kendall Jenner (#14), who have the highest "Trend-Setter" scores with 24 and 25 respectively, further illustrating how some stars benefit from ubiquitous TV and social media exposure.
Methodology: Each E-Score survey is conducted among 1,100 persons with general representation across income, age, education and geographic demographics to represent a cross-section of the U.S. population.
