Can a novel, temporary, and fully resorbable surgical implant improve the outcome of common hockey and soccer injuries?

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers of the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam − the Netherlands, consider that the synthetic and fully resorbable TIGR® Matrix surgical mesh (Novus Scientific AB, Uppsala − Sweden) may reduce frequent risks related to the surgical repair of Sportsman's hernia.

Inguinal disruption - also commonly referred to as Sportman's hernia - is a group name for painful injuries in the groin area caused by repetitive strain and strenuous training. It occurs in up to 28% of high-performing athletes, and may occasionally affect non-athletes.[1,2]

Unlike true hernias, a Sportsman's hernia does not include the bulging of organs or fatty tissue through a hole in the weakened muscle or tendons of the abdomen.[1]

The initial treatment of Sportman's hernia includes physical therapy, rehabilitation programs, sometimes in combination with steroid injections.[1]

"A treatment option for patients not responding to initial therapy is placement of a permanent mesh by minimally invasive procedure," explained Prof. Johan Lange of the Department of Surgery at the Erasmus University MC. "Such mesh aims to support the damaged tendons and absorbs pressure during physical exercise."

Despite the promising results and often fast resumption of sport activities by the patient after the surgical repair, there have been several reports of chronic pain and other severe side effects related to permanent mesh placement.[3]

According to Prof. Gert-Jan Kleinrensink of the Department of Neuroscience at the Erasmus University MC, permanent, non-absorbable meshes can cause serious complications, including chronic post-operative pain. "We are very interested to evaluate whether a slowly resorbable surgical mesh, such as the TIGR® Matrix, could help prevent these issues."

The researchers of the R.E.P.A.I.R study group, who have published around 200 peer-reviewed articles on the use of surgical meshes in various procedures, are now planning a study to investigate the usefulness of the TIGR® Matrix surgical mesh for the treatment of inguinal disruption.

About the TIGR®Matrix

TIGR®Matrix is the first long-term resorbable, 100% synthetic, surgical mesh. Its unique technology consisting of dual-stage degradation and full resorption, paired with ease of use, is a significant step forward in surgical mesh technology.

The fast-degrading part improves the mesh' flexibility and stretchability, provides extra strength during the immediate healing phase, and gradually absorbs during the first four months. The slow-degrading part of the mesh provides optimal strength for up to nine months with complete resorption in approximately three years. TIGR®Matrix uses 100% synthetic polymers that are well documented, clinically proven, and commonly used in medical devices since the 1970s.

About Novus Scientific

Novus Scientific AB (www.novusscientific.com) develops, manufactures and markets resorbable implants that help the body's own healing. The headquarter, research and production facilities are located in Uppsala, Sweden.

