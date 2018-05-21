Can a Soft Quilt Help Your Baby be Happier and Smarter?

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Louette Design announced the release of its Summer Collection of baby and crib quilts - Earth, Wind, and Water. According to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, holding and snuggling have a positive effect on children's intelligence. Baby and crib quilts are perfectly sized for nestling, rocking, floor time, or read-me-a-story.

Quilts with luscious colors and soft texture, naturally encourage together time. The much-loved child blessed with such a quilt delights in this symbol of love and security for many years, as that quilt becomes a beloved "blankie," play mat, or even a superhero cape. Lisa B., a new grandmother, gushed about the new quilt for her grandbaby. "This will be a family heirloom. Andy's quilt brightens up the nursery," said Lisa. "I wrap him in it and we just sit and rock."

This year's Summer Collection features luxury cotton fabric by Art Gallery Fabrics®, and earth friendly bamboo/cotton batting for lightweight warmth and comfort. The Earth quilts showcase warm chocolate greys, peach and lime. The Wind group sports an open, airy design in brighter colors, while Water quilts offer restful blues, teals, and purples in a weave pattern with little pops of color.

Thoughtful, tasteful people are often at a loss when it comes to choosing a memorable baby gift. Louette Design offers the perfect solution by combining elegance, luxury, and practicality into what may become a family heirloom.

"We want to be a positive influence," said Jan Sutyla, Owner and Designer at Louette Design. "If our quilts encourage family bonding or bring happiness to the gift giver, we feel we have contributed to something wonderful and meaningful."

Founded in 2016, Louette Design is the outgrowth of a lifelong passion for quilting and represents their continuing commitment to deliver the highest quality handmade quilts for the best loved little ones.

Earth, Wind, and Water is designed based on customer feedback. Earth, Wind, and Water is available online May 22, 2018, at louettedesign.com.

