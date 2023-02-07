Can ABA Therapy be used to treat ADHD at Westside Children's Therapy?

NEW LENOX, Ill., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At times, all parents struggle with managing their child's behavior – this is part of parenthood! But for parents of a child with Autism or ADHD, these struggles and challenges can be more pronounced. And for parents of a child with BOTH Autism and ADHD, it can feel overwhelming.

Yet, Westside Children's Therapy therapists know that Autism and ADHD often go together, with up to 50% of children with Autism also meeting the criteria for ADHD. And while they are different diagnoses, many of the symptoms overlap.

For example – does your child struggle with brushing their teeth because of the sensory sensitivities associated with Autism, or because of the inattentiveness common in ADHD? Or is it a combination of both?

Does the "why" even matter? At the end of the day, you just want your child's teeth brushed!

From a behavior therapy standpoint at Westside Children's Therapy, the "why" does matter.

In order to change behavior, we need to truly understand that behavior.

ABA therapy as it is commonly referred to begins with analyzing behavior. Westside Children's Therapy ABA therapists are trained experts in deciphering the underlying reasons or motivations behind behaviors, and in implementing strategies to teach new skills, minimize disruptive behaviors, and increase positive behaviors.

Think of us as "detectives" working to understand your child's behavior!

What is ADHD?

ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. There are three main types:

Inattentive/Distractible Type Hyperactive/Impulsive Type – A child with this type of ADHD may excessively fidget, have difficulty sitting still, and act impulsively. Combined Type – This is the most common type of ADHD, and is a combination of the inattentive and hyperactive types.

To learn more about if ABA Therapy can help treat ADHD, check out this blog .

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

Media Contact: Sean Hastings

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Westside Children's Therapy