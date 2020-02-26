CAN Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Canaan Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Canaan Inc. ("Canaan" or the Company") (NASDAQ: CAN). Investors who purchased Canaan securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/can.

The investigation concerns whether Canaan and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, an investment analyst, Marcus Aurelius published a report, "Canaan Fodder" alleging that Canaan was involved in numerous undisclosed related-party transaction. The report continued that Grandshores, a Hong Kong company with a %50 million market cap said it would purchase $150 million worth of Canaan's products. According to the report, Grandshores' Chairman owns a large amount of Canaan stock, and did not reveal his relationship to the SEC. Following this report, Canaan stock dropped during after-market trading on February 20, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Canaan shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/can. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

