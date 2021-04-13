(CAN) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Canaan Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company").

On Monday, April 12, 2021, before the market opened, Canaan issued a press release disclosing its 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. Canaan generated $5.9 million in revenue in Q4 and $68.6 million for full-year 2020. Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth-quarter fiscal year 2019.

Following this news, Canaan shares plummeted, closing down 29.62% on April 12, 2021.

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Canaan shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

