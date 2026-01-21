Can-Am Factory Racer Kyle Chaney Scores Second Overall at the 2026 Dakar Rally

Can-Am once again reinforces Maverick R as a benchmark racing side-by-side with stage wins, and critical development insights across 8,000 kilometers of one of the world's toughest rallies.

VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Can-Am, an iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO), has completed the 2026 Dakar Rally with another standout performance, as factory racer Kyle Chaney and his co-driver Jacob Argubright finished second overall in Chaney's Dakar Rally debut. In addition, Can-Am's factory-supported drivers secured six of the top ten overall positions and five stage victories. These results reinforce the Can-Am Maverick R as one of the highest performing and most durable racing side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) in the world.

The Can-Am Factory South Racing Team celebrates another Dakar Rally podium finish. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"Our team made huge strides this year," said Jean-François Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. "From the racers to the mechanics and our partners at South Racing, everyone gave their maximum effort and rose to the occasion. With multiple stage wins and consistent podium results, we demonstrated the strength and reliability of the Can-Am Maverick R platform. With that said, we know there's more ahead, and we're committed to pushing harder to reclaim the top step of the podium."

Performance Under Pressure

Can-Am's 2026 Dakar Rally effort was highlighted by:

Dakar rookie Kyle Chaney finished second place overall and scored a stage five victory

Can-Am swept the podium on stages seven and 12

Joao Monteiro finished fourth overall and won stage 13

Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli finished fifth overall, collecting wins on stages seven and 12

Francisco "Chaleco" Lopez finished sixth overall, with a win on stage nine

Can-Am South Racing drivers accounted for six of the top ten overall finishers

Proven reliability over 8,000+ kilometers of extreme desert terrain

In his first Dakar Rally campaign, Chaney drove with the maturity of a veteran, pushing the pace when it mattered most, mitigating risk and demonstrating relentless consistency to secure second position in the overall. The highlight of Chaney's rally was a win on stage five, where he put on an incredible display of driving and navigation skills on the second half of the marathon stage. With the second fastest overall finishing time of 56 hours, 13 minutes and 35 seconds, Chaney's performance solidified his position as a front-runner at rally raid's highest level.

"This was my first year at Dakar, and I didn't really know what to expect," said Chaney. "Now that all the stages are done and we're here at the finish line, I know what to expect for next year. I'm happy that we finished on the podium. We put some good stages together and we also had some bad stages, but we stayed consistent. We're going to go back to the drawing board and come out swinging next year."

Built to Go Further

With another Dakar Rally successfully completed, Can-Am leaves Saudi Arabia with valuable development insights and continued confidence in the Maverick R platform. The team's achievements are also a testament to the performance and reliability of the Maverick R's Rotax powerplant. The turbocharged triple-cylinder engine powered the team through some of the most demanding off-road racing conditions in the world.

The Dakar Rally and other elite off-road competitions serve as the ultimate proving grounds for Can-Am's racing side-by-side development. Widely regarded as one of the most demanding tests of durability and performance in motorsports, these races validate the Can-Am Maverick R as a benchmark racing side-by-side machine, capable of delivering sustained performance in extreme conditions. The same Maverick R platform proven through racing directly informs the production vehicle riders can buy today, translating race-tested durability, control, and engineering into real-world riding confidence.

The critical support Fans can revisit highlights and behind-the-scenes moments from the Dakar Rally across Can-Am Off-Road social channels (@canamoffroad and @canamfactoryteam).

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.