Can-Am Introduces the Ultimate Custom Hunting Rig: the MeatEater Defender

VALCOURT, QC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Can‑Am, an iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO), is proud to unveil the MeatEater Defender, a custom-built Can‑Am Defender HD11 MAX Lonestar designed in collaboration with MeatEater as part of a growing partnership between the two brands. Purpose‑built for backcountry hunting and deep-woods exploration, this unique machine blends Can‑Am engineering, S3 Powersports fabrication, and MeatEater's field-tested expertise to create a truly one‑of‑a‑kind hunting rig.

Key Features

Based on the Can-Am Defender platform, the MeatEater Defender is equipped with Can-Am LinQ accessories and finished with custom one-off components. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

The team at S3 Powersports led the customization of the MeatEater Defender, equipping it with a full suite of Can‑Am accessories purpose‑built for hunting, conservation work, and outdoor exploration. Can‑Am's proprietary LinQ system enables fast, secure mounting of gun cases, tools, and essential gear, keeping everything locked in and ready for the field. SMART LED light bars, integrated side mirrors, and expanded storage solutions enhance visibility, utility, and overall capability for early‑morning hunts and multi‑day backcountry trips.

From the custom molle panels and rear rack to heavy-duty suspension and bumpers, the S3 Powersports components take the Defender's on-trail capabilities to the next level. Meanwhile, the 35-inch BFG Mud -Terrain KM3 tires and 15-inch KMC Impact Beadlock wheels refine the machine's performance over a variety of terrain.

Designed for off-grid adventures, the GoFastCampers V2 Pro Roof Top Tent offers off-ground shelter for overnight trips, while the Rotopax jugs store additional fuel and water. To top it off, the custom Superior Graphics wrap features FirstLite's iconic Cerca Camo, with stark colors found in arid and rocky environments.

Can-Am X MeatEater

This custom build marks a natural alignment between Can-Am's engineering excellence and MeatEater's field-tested expertise. Together, the brands share a commitment to expanding outdoor access by encouraging responsible exploration, ethical hunting practices, and long‑term stewardship of the outdoors.

"I've been a long-time fan of Can-Am, so it's pretty cool to see this custom collab MeatEater Defender come together," said Steven Rinella. "The team at S3 Powersports did an incredible job bringing the build to life. It feels like a physical representation of our partnership and the kind of machine our crew relies on in the field. I'm excited to get it out and put it to work."

"The MeatEater Defender is all about enjoying the outdoors and showcasing the potential of the Defender platform," said Jeremi Doyon-Roch, Marketing Director at Can-Am Off-Road. "We built this machine to equip the MeatEater team with the ultimate machine for hunting and conservation work, but also to celebrate our shared values of outdoor access and adventure."

Defender MAX HD11 Lonestar Cab

The MeatEater Defender is built upon the Can-Am Defender MAX Lonestar platform, which stands as one of the most advanced utility side-by-sides available. Featuring a powerful triple-cylinder Rotax HD11 engine, class-leading suspension, an enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning, a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system and premium leather interior, the Defender is engineered to outperform, even in stock trim.

See the MeatEater Defender in Person

The MeatEater Defender made its official public debut at the Bassmaster Classic, March 13-15, in Knoxville, TN. It will also be on display at:

March 20-22: Open Season Sportsman's Expo | Columbus, OH

March 27-29: Open Season Sportsman's Expo | Wisconsin Dells, WI

May 1-3: Florida Outdoor Expo | Palm Beach, FL

July 31-August 3: Ducks Unlimited Expo | Memphis, TN

View the full gallery of the MeatEater Defender and follow the Can-Am Off-Road social media channels for more behind-the-scenes content.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.