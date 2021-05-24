Can-Am Roofing Wins Platinum Roofer Award

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Gulf Coast Supply & Manufacturing named Can-Am Roofing the winner of the Platinum Roofer Award. The award recognizes companies who continually invest in the training and education of their personnel. Previous winners include Tadlock Roofing & Owens Corning Service.

"It's an honor to recognize our teams' continued hard work and dedication to excellence," says Ben Gorewich, CEO at Can-Am Roofing. "It makes me proud to see old-school values are still strong when it comes to craftsmanship and customer service."

The Can-Am Roofing management, sales, and operations team.

"The volume of business Gulf Coast does with Platinum- and Gold-level contractors also indicates a solid financial relationship," says a Gulf Coast Supply & Manufacturing spokesperson.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Can-Am Roofing has moved into a new, larger office.

Their website has been renovated.

Can-Am Roofing is expanding into the Tampa area by hiring more sales reps.

The company plans on opening a new office in Tampa very soon.

About Can-Am Roofing: Can-Am Roofing is a roofing contractor based in central Florida and the overall Orlando area. With work experience since 2001 in the roofing industry and on over 2,497 buildings, they've built a portfolio spanning 706 different homeowners within central Florida. Can-Am Roofing's mission is to bring back old-school craftsmanship to the roofing industry and help Florida homeowners shield their homes from the elements.

To contact us for any information regarding Can-Am Roofing, please call our office at (321) 450-7489 or visit our website at https://canamroofingservices.com!

