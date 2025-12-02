Can-Am to Return to Dakar Rally with Proven Champions, New Hopefuls, and Race-Tested Maverick R Platform

"For BRP, the Dakar Rally is more than a race; it's about continuing to prove the incredible performance of our vehicles in some of the harshest conditions on Earth," said Jean-François Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. "For 2026, we're returning to Dakar with the most refined version of our Maverick R platform and an impressive driver roster, featuring seasoned Dakar veterans and ambitious rookie talents."

Can-Am Factory Driver Lineup

Francisco "Chaleco" López – Chile | Co-Driver: Alvaro Leon

After winning five stages and charging to a second-place overall finish at Dakar Rally last year, the three-time champion is motivated to put his Maverick R on top of the podium again in 2026.

Kyle Chaney – USA | Co-Driver: Jacob Argubright

Coming off the King of the Hammers 4400 class win, Chaney is eager to take on a new challenge with his first Dakar Rally campaign and learn all that the rally has to offer.

Hunter Miller – USA | Co-Driver: Jeremy Gray

Scoring a top-ten result in his rookie year at Dakar Rally in 2025, Miller returns to Saudi Arabia with valuable experience under his belt.

Jeremías González Ferioli – Argentina | Co-Driver: Gonzalo Rinaldi

With multiple stage wins to his name, Ferioli has proven that he has the pace to run up front. For 2026, he's eager to establish himself as a contender for the overall win.

João Monterio - Portugal | Co-Driver: Morais Nuno

Monteiro is an experienced Dakar Rally competitor, the 2025 Dakar Rookie Winner and Europe Baja SSC Champion. The Portugal native has the drive and experience to finish on the podium.

Each driver will pilot a Can-Am Maverick R prepared by South Racing.

Race-Developed, Driver-Proven

Introduced for the 2024 model year, the Can-Am Maverick R quickly established itself as a force in off-road racing, from desert triumphs in North America to early rally successes overseas. It made its debut at the Dakar Rally, winning 10 of the 12 stages, and followed that up with a historic first-ever win for a UTV in the 4400 Unlimited class at King of the Hammers. The Maverick R now returns to Dakar for the second year with improved endurance tuning, suspension calibration, and cooling systems designed for the grueling demands of the Saudi Arabian desert.

"We race to win and we race to learn," said Leclerc. "From suspension geometry to powertrain tuning, the Dakar Rally advances our research and development efforts so drivers everywhere can trust their machine when the terrain demands more. Last year, we proved what the Maverick R is capable of. This year, we aim to showcase the full potential of the platform, our drivers and team."

Follow the Journey

The Can-Am Maverick R factory drivers will begin the 2026 Dakar Rally on January 3, 2026, in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, with 14 grueling stages ahead. Fans can follow daily updates through Can-Am Off-Road social media channels ( @canamoffroad and @canamfactoryteam) featuring behind-the-scenes content throughout the race.

New Sponsors

For 2026, Can-Am's Dakar Rally program proudly welcomes its partnership with Progressive Insurance®, reinforcing the shared values of protection, confidence, and exploration for riders and the racing community.

The team also welcomes wheel manufacturer, TSY America Inc., as a sponsor for 2026.

Key Can-Am x 2026 Dakar Rally Highlights

Five Can-Am factory drivers with championship pedigrees and compelling personal journeys

Can-Am Maverick R competing in the Side-by-Side (SSV) category

Race-proven innovations: Tall-knuckle suspension, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and Rotax turbo engine

Seven Dakar Rally podiums to date and an unmatched record in SSV category

Progressive Insurance® is supporting Can-Am's factory race team

Driver-centric focus: grit, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

