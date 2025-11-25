Can-Am Unveils the Industry's Most Affordable HVAC-Equipped Side-by-Sides and a New Camouflage Outlander Electric

Synonymous with hard work, grit and determination, the Can-Am Defender lineup is trusted by farmers, ranchers and riders across the world. The new Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC package brings the proven performance and reliability of the Defender platform to more riders, thanks to a lower price point. Equipped with a full cab, heating, venting and air-conditioning, the proven Rotax HD10 powertrain, a reliable CVT transmission and a robust chassis, this new package continues to deliver on the workhorse capability and toughness that the Defender is known for.

The Outlander Electric continues to gain traction among riders for its one-of-a-kind, silent ride experience. Building on its strong market reception, Can-Am is introducing a new Dark Wildland Camo colorway for 2026. Designed with hunters in mind, this new option enhances concealment in natural environments, making the Outlander Electric an ideal companion for tracking game, navigating dense trails, and giving hunters a more natural and quiet hunting experience.

"We're committed to making adventure and utility more accessible to riders everywhere," said Jeremi Doyon-Roch, Marketing Director at Can-Am Off-Road. "Our new Can-Am Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC package means more people can experience the durability and versatility that's made it the most unstoppable workhorse in the field. And with the introduction of our new Dark Wildland Camo colorway for the Outlander Electric, hunters can now be better equipped than ever before to pursue game in the backcountry."

The Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC and the Dark Wildland Camo Outlander Electric coloration will be available at select Can-Am dealers in early 2026. To learn more about these models and the rest of the Can-Am Off-Road lineup, visit can-am.brp.com .

*Canadian Pricing:

The Defender DPS CAB HD10 with HVAC starts at $29,999 CAD

The Outlander Electric Dark Wildland Camo starts at $18,499 CAD

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

