CAN Capital Announces New Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to welcome Edward Dietz as CAN Capital's new Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. Dietz brings his nearly two decades of legal experience and specialized knowledge of the financial industry to CAN Capital's management team.

As Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Dietz will oversee CAN's compliance with all Federal and state lending, banking and securities laws. Before joining CAN Capital, Dietz served for nine years as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of New Jersey-based Marlin Business Services Corp.

"I could not be more excited to join a company and a team that believes so deeply that its people and its culture are the keys to harnessing the company's growth potential," said Dietz. "We're fortunate to be able to build upon CAN Capital's experience, brand recognition, data and partner relationships as we work to expand our product offerings, our team and, ultimately, CAN's value."

CEO Edward J. Siciliano spoke about Dietz's hiring: "Having worked with Ed and knowing his skill set and the many intangibles that he brings to CAN, I feel fortunate that he's leading our legal and compliance efforts." Siciliano added, "Ed's just what we needed as we position CAN for growth and to lead a new era of small business lending."

Dietz graduated from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and earned his law degree at the University of Michigan Law School.

Based in New Jersey, Dietz is a father of four who in his free time coaches youth baseball, basketball and wrestling while serving on the Board of Directors of the Haddonfield, New Jersey Little League. A lifelong athlete, he and his father hold the distinction of being the only father-son combo to both serve as captains of the Gettysburg College football team.

Please join us in welcoming Edward Dietz, who, along with our dedicated group of CAN Capital team members, is ready to support our mission of helping every small business succeed.

About CAN Capital

CAN Capital, Inc., established in 1998, is the pioneer in alternative small business finance, having provided access to over $7.5 billion in capital for over 200,000 transactions in a wide range of locations and different business types. As a technology powered financial services provider, CAN Capital uses innovative and proprietary risk models combined with daily performance data to evaluate business performance and facilitate access to capital for entrepreneurs in a fast and efficient way.

CAN Capital, Inc. makes capital available to businesses through business loans made by WebBank, member FDIC, and through Merchant Cash Advances made by CAN Capital's subsidiary CAN Capital Merchant Services, Inc. ©2020 CAN Capital. All rights reserved.

