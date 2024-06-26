CAN Capital Completes Term Debt Securitization

MARIETTA, Ga., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Capital, Inc., ("CAN") an innovator in alternative small business finance, has successfully completed a $175 million funding program, which includes a variable funding note facility with a maximum borrowing amount of $50 million and a $125 million asset-backed notes ("Notes") term securitization. This transaction was CAN's second term securitization and its first since 2014. This financing provides CAN with fixed-cost borrowing and will be recorded on its balance sheet as a financing transaction.

CAN Capital

The Notes were issued in three classes rated A, BBB and BB- by KBRA. The blended yield on the Notes is 8.47% per annum. The transaction also featured a dynamic advance rate, depending on the then-current collateral composition, ranging from 92.25% to 96.75%. The initial receivables securing the offered notes had an average original balance of $76,604.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of our first term securitization since 2014, which will help fuel our growth for the next several years" said Edward Siciliano, CAN's CEO. "The strong reception reflects CAN's long-standing presence in financing small businesses, favorable market position, institutional backing and the strong management controls and procedures put in place by its executive management team."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC was sole structuring advisor, book-running manager and initial purchaser.

This press release is not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such actions are unlawful.

About CAN Capital

CAN Capital, Inc., established in 1998, is the pioneer in alternative small business finance. As a technology-powered financial services provider, CAN uses innovative and proprietary risk models combined with daily performance data to evaluate business performance and facilitate access to capital in a fast and efficient way. CAN makes capital available to businesses through business loans made by WebBank and makes equipment financing available through equipment loans and leases offered by various providers of such products.

Investor Contacts:

Rich Irwin

Chief Financial Officer

678-239-3819

Ed Dietz

General Counsel

678-239-3711

SOURCE CAN Capital