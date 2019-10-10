CAN Community Health and Pueblo Family Physicians Partner to Offer Statewide Mobile HIV Testing and Rapid Start Units

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center Disease Control (CDC), there are more than 18,000 people living in Arizona diagnosed with HIV. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is among the 50 U.S. jurisdictions with nearly half of all new HIV diagnoses. (Source: https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/pdf/policies/profiles/cdc-hiv-arizona-SSP.pdf)

In order to address this growing public health need, CAN Community Health, in partnership with Pueblo Family Physicians, is initiating HIV specialty care programs in Arizona to serve the community. "Pueblo Family Physicians is excited to partner with CAN Community Health to provide a full range of in-house preventive, medical and pharmacy services," said Dr. Douglas Cunningham, Medical Director of Pueblo Family who was recently awarded Top Doctor by Phoenix Magazine.

For the last 28 years, CAN Community Health has served the needs of People Living with HIV and other conditions. "We are excited to bring this model of a continuum of care to the Western United States, especially Arizona," said Richard E. Carlisle, President and CEO. "We know that access to quality, affirming care has been proven to improve health, wellness, and medical care, reduce the spread of HIV, as well as create stability for those living with HIV."

Pueblo Family Physicians is an informative and engaging medical practice treating the Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ since 1967 and now alongside CAN Community Health, it will promote the prevention of HIV through free at-home HIV test kits, community outreach, patient care coordination and fast access to HIV medications (Rapid Start).

CAN Community Health will start providing services at the Phoenix, AZ location as of October 2019 located at 4350 N 19th Ave #2, Phoenix, AZ 85015. For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, visit cancommunityhealth.org or call (844) 922-2777.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN Community Health is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment, care, and continual wellness of people living with HIV, hepatitis C, and other STDs. The clinics offer the most exceptional medical, dental, psychological, and lifestyle counseling to all patients, regardless of their financial situation, insurance status, or ability to pay.

