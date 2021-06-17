CAN Community Health Announces Interim CEO

SARASOTA, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Community Health, one of the largest non-profit organizations nationwide that raises awareness, overcomes barriers, and helps those impacted by HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and other diseases, announced today they have parted ways with its Chief Executive Officer, Richard E. Carlisle. Former Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Dr. Rishi Patel has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2015 the organization expanded annual revenues from $23 million to more than $435 million. The healthcare non-profit increased the client base and now provides essential HIV services to more than 15,000 individuals. CAN is now one of the leading HIV service organizations in the country.

"This was not an easy decision as we are grateful for Richard's service to CAN Community Health during a critical time of growth and expansion in the organization's history against a very challenging macroeconomic backdrop," said Jackie Rogers, Chairwoman of The Board. "We want to thank Richard for all the work he has done and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

In addition, the Board of Directors will be forming an Executive Leadership Council (ELC) tasked with supporting Dr. Patel in managing the organization's day-to-day operations. The ELC will consist of Mary Lifland, Chief Financial Officer; Deborah Hawkes, Chief Administrative Officer; Leslie Lind, Chief Compliance Officer; Roger Capote, Chief of Corporate Services; Katy Wendel, Chief of Clinical Services; Dr. Laura Armas-Kolostroubis, Chief Medical Officer; and Brett McNeal, Vice President of Legal Affairs.

"We believe Dr. Patel is an excellent choice to serve in the Interim CEO role and lead the organization proactively into the future with a solid operational and pharmacy background and a passion for the organization. We have confidence he will serve as an exceptional leader and guiding voice for CAN," said Rogers.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH - CAN Community Health has served the HIV community in Florida since 1991, with now 36 locations nationwide. CAN Community Health has continued to expand by partnering with local medical providers to serve better those most impacted by HIV, hepatitis C, STDs, and other diseases. Together with our partners, we raise awareness, overcome barriers to care and fight to end HIV stigma. For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, please call (844) 370-6204 or visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.

