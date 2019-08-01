CAN Community Health Opens National Headquarters With Its Expansion Into Arizona

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Community Health, a leader in the infectious disease care and prevention, has officially opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Sarasota, FL. The new headquarters acknowledges the company's history of growth and its commitment to its mission of service, creating a multi-functional platform that supports continued advancements in HIV and STD care.

"We are very excited to bring CAN Community Health to the next level with our new headquarters!" Richard E. Carlisle, President and CEO, CAN Community Health said. "The new building gives us the room to expand our operations, develop new services within our clinics, and support our clients with our incredible staff."

The new headquarters represents CAN Community Health's investment in its associates, client-centered services, and its dedication to research and development. The architecture and physical flow of the new headquarters were purposefully designed to inspire collaboration and a more flexible working environment. The new space also offers associates state-of-the-art conference rooms and lounge within a modern space that provides open collaboration areas as well as dedicated meeting spaces.

"The growth in our organization required us to look for a facility that meets our current needs while allowing for considerable growth in the future." Richard E. Carlisle said. "This now gives us an operations facility in Sarasota, that has been our home for more than 27 years, which allows us to better service our customers nation-wide."

The move to a national headquarters prepares the organization as it expands its presence with the newly awarded contract for Testing Services in Arizona. There are currently more than 18,000 people living in Arizona who have been diagnosed with HIV. Maricopa County, which includes Arizona's capital city of Phoenix, is among the 50 local jurisdictions in the United States that made up nearly half of new HIV diagnoses in 2016 and 2017.

For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, visit cancommunityhealth.org or call (844) 922-2777.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN Community Health is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment, care, and continual wellness of people living with HIV, hepatitis C, and other STDs. The clinics offer the most exceptional medical, dental, psychological, and lifestyle counseling to all patients, regardless of their financial situation, insurance status, or ability to pay.

