CAN Community Health Partners with Local Organizations to Honor Black History Month

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From its headquarters in Sarasota, FL, CAN Community Health (CAN) has served the nation's HIV communities' needs for 30 years. CAN's focus on diversity and inclusion empowers the organization to build a community culture in which all employees are encouraged to share their ideas, passions, and experiences. Diversity and inclusion advance CAN's employee development, career growth, and organizational initiatives. "Our culture at CAN Community Health is founded on principles of equity, fairness, and inclusivity. This month we educate, celebrate, and honor those that have paved the way for African Americans," says Dr. Deborah Hawkes, Senior Vice President of People & Culture.

To honor this year's 106th celebration of Black History Month, throughout February, CAN will be collecting non-perishable food and select items for 106 families in the Sarasota community. On February 26, CAN will donate the collected items to both Newtown Alive and the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center. CAN will also provide educational and prevention packets for Second Chance Last Opportunity. "Black History Month provides an opportunity for reflection. As African Americans still face many inequalities in our country, we recognize that much work remains to invest in shared prosperity. CAN will continue to fight for reducing barriers to care and improving access to quality healthcare," states CAN President and CEO, Richard E. Carlisle.

The food drive will take place at CAN's national headquarters located at 4440 Fruitville Road, Sarasota FL 34232. Items can be delivered Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the food drive and how you can help, please visit https://www.cancommunityhealth.org/food-drives/.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH - CAN Community Health has served the HIV community in Florida since 1991, with now 36 locations nationwide. CAN Community Health has continued to expand by partnering with local medical providers to serve better those most impacted by HIV, hepatitis C, STDs, and other diseases. Together with our partners, we raise awareness, overcome barriers to care and fight to end HIV stigma. For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, please call (844) 370-6204 or visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.

Contact:

Rogelio Capote

Senior Vice President of Corporate Services

CAN Community Health

4440 Fruitville Road

(941) 300-4440 x11131

[email protected]

SOURCE CAN Community Health