'Can COVID-19 Revolutionize the Treatment of Viral Diseases?' Asks the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, physicians have been taught—and have told patients—that antimicrobials do not help viral diseases. But when studying the response of COVID-19 to the antimicrobial agents chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Lee Merritt, M.D., writes, in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons: "Like Rip Van Winkle, I suddenly awoke, after decades, to a completely new medical reality."

In a quick internet search, she found more than 20 scientific papers, written in the last 40 years, on the use of lysosomotropic agents to treat viruses. These agents—which affect the cellular organelle involved in viral penetration and replication, include CQ, HCQ, and the common antibiotic azithromycin.

Several antibiotics, including doxycycline, metronidazole, and ciprofloxacin, have been shown to have activity against many viruses, she writes.

Instead of pursuing research on treatment, the pharmaceutical industry has focused solely on vaccination to respond to viral diseases, she observes. But vaccines have drawbacks. Dr. Merritt lists incomplete immunity and "immune enhancement," which can worsen disease outcomes.

"Vaccination is not a panacea. It was once the last resort to the treatment of disease. In the age of huge vaccine profit it has become the first choice for every disease," she states.

Dr. Merritt discusses the "war against hydroxychloroquine." Politicians and media falsely claimed that HCQ is "experimental"—it has been approved and widely used for more than 65 years—or that "off label" prescribing is illegal—it is common for many drugs.

"Never have I seen such political brawling over a legal pharmaceutical."

Dr. Merritt states that the pharmaceutical truth about the treatment of viral diseases has been suppressed for 40 years by methods including censorship, regulatory capture, and control of research funding. But with COVID, she writes that physicians and patients who have awakened to the "biggest lie" are beginning to say, "Yes, Virginia, antibiotics and other antimicrobials do treat viruses."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

