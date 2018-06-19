Can Do, A Finger Lakes Winery First - Canned Wines from Bellangelo Winery

GENEVA, N.Y., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capturing a "can do" spirit that promises the wine consumer, "we can, so you can (enjoy great wine anywhere!)," Can Do is ready to bring the freshness of New York's Finger Lakes wines to the portably conscious and actively minded wine consumer, just in time for summer. In doing so, Can Do becomes the first Finger Lakes focused canned wine series.

The desire for more portable wine isn't just a popular fad, it is an answer to the desire by millenials to make wine a fuller part of their life and enrich their daily experiences.

According to a recent Wine Spectator article, canned wine has surged to capture a $28 million market share. Other leading industry publications such as Wine & Spirits Magazine and Wine Enthusiast have all featured the growing segment in recent months as well.

Canned wines are becoming a wine category in itself. With no other Finger Lakes farm winery capitalizing on the trend, Bellangelo and its sister brand Scooter Wines, decided the time was right to launch a brand and fill a void for this segment of the market.

"In the Finger Lakes, we are surrounded by abundant natural beauty, and locals and visitors alike often picnic in locations where you just don't want to (or can not) bring a bottle of wine. Now when I'm asked if someone can bring some of my Dry Rosé or Moscato with them on their next picnic or adventure, I can easily answer, 'Can Do!'," said winemaker Chris Missick. "Not only that, but we moved to the Finger Lakes from California. There's still a bit of that millennial from Huntington Beach in me, that just yearns to sit around a campfire on the beach, enjoying wine, building great memories with friends."

Missick adds, "I've long believed that cold climate wine regions make great wines for hot days and warm nights. Our wines are brighter with higher acid, fresher, and are more fruit focused. I believe Can Do will help consumers outside New York see just how delicious our wines are."

Increasingly, canned wines are seen not just as a great way to enjoy wine on the go, but as a way to preserve freshness when enjoying wine at home. With each 375 ml can equaling about 2.5 glasses of wine, there's no pressure to finish a bottle, and no worry that the bottle will spoil.

Can Do launches with two canned wines, a Dry Rosé and Moscato, in 375ml cans, sold singly and in four packs. Riesling, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc are are coming soon, with an anticipated canning in a few weeks. It is currently self-distributed in New York State, but Can Do is actively seeking distribution partners to bring fine craft portable wines to markets far and wide.

