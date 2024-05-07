Can fashion be comfortable? Emma introduces the Fashion Score for MET Gala 2024

On this year's MET Gala, which brings "Sleeping Beauties" as its theme, Emma created the Fashion Score, to rate how slumber-friendly the outfits are.

Color, fabric, and fit play into sleep quality. Emma designed the comfiest dress of the night.

Kris Jenner wore the coziest ensemble of the evening, whilst Doja Cat claimed the prize for the "snooziest" look.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Met Gala took place last night with the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.". Emma — The Sleep Company , couldn't help but jump in the discussion. While being aware that the theme is only related to sleep through its metaphorical title. At Emma, the expertise area is not fashion, but the Sleep Experts Team does know a lot about sleep.

Where Sleep meets Comfort

Emma’s MET gala dress

Fashion is undergoing a notable shift towards casual comfort, in response to the post-pandemic era's fascination with uncomfortable clothing. As comfort becomes chic, fashion adapts to meet the needs of a changing world, prioritizing both style and well-being. The question is: are we going to see that also in gala dresses?

How it works

Emma compiled data regarding how different aspects of the environment and clothing affect the quality of sleep. Based on research, the score for celebrity looks will consider specific factors such as fabric, fit, and color, as well as dream symbolism. Each category will be individually scored from 0 to 5.

Studies conducted by the Sleep Foundation indicate that color plays a big part in guiding emotional responses and relaxation. According to the research, the best colors for sleep are blue, green, and white. In opposition, the worst colors for sleep are red, orange and yellow, as they evoke alertness.

Research conducted by Emma's Sleep Experts suggests that fabric type is another determinant factor in sleep quality, as studies show that natural and breathable fibers allow for more airflow throughout the night, which can disturb sleep. In contrast, synthetic fibers are less breathable and can result in higher body temperatures. Similarly to fabric, fit also affects the way people sleep, depending on how restraining their clothing is. If too restricting, it can disturb sleep.

Symbolism is the last parameter and will be scored according to the theme of this year's MET Gala. The more whimsical references in the outfits the higher the score.

Based on the data collected, Emma has also crafted the perfect dress, achieving the maximum score. The garment's color is white, embodying tranquility, while its cotton fabric offers softness and breathability. Not only does it exude elegance, but its non-restrictive fit allows for effortless movement. Adorned with flowers, this dress captures the essence of a dreamy, romantic aesthetic.

After the event, the total averages were computed and outfits were given the title of dreamy (4-5 points), snoozy (3 points), or nightmarish (0-2 points).

THE DREAMIEST

Celeb Color Fabric Fit Symbolism Total Kris Jenner 5 4 5 5 4,8 Lea Michele 5 4 4 5 4,5 Uma Thurman 5 4 3 5 4,3 Dove Cameron 4 5 3 5 4,3 Emma Mackey 3 5 5 3 4,0

THE "SNOOZIEST"

Celeb Color Fabric Fit Symbolism Total Jamie Dornan 3 5 4 1 3,3 Doja Cat 5 3 3 1 3,0

THE MOST "NIGHTMARISH"

Celeb Color Fabric Fit Symbolism Total Zendaya 2 1 1 4 2,0 Kim K 3 1 1 3 2,0 Lana del Rey 3 1 0 1 1,3 Dua Lipa 0 1 1 2 1,0 Sabrina Harrison 0 0 0 1 0,3

The Met Gala has once again amazed the world with its fashion statements. Despite the extravagance, we encountered a surprising revelation – the "sleepability" factor of some of these dresses, like Kris Jenner's elegant ensemble. Contrary to what was expected, many of them scored high on our charts, challenging the idea that fashion and comfort are mutually exclusive. However, in most of the looks, the realm of spectacle keeps being preferred to that of practicality. In the future, let's keep an eye out for garments that not only turn heads but also make room for comfort.

