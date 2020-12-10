Can FICO AI Help Santa Through the Pandemic?

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many business owners, Santa Claus faces unprecedented challenges this year. Kids worldwide can't sit on Santa's lap. Elves are in lockdown and he needs to find new toy sources. Plus, with Dancer and Prancer self-isolating, he needs a new way to make his worldwide rounds. To solve these challenges, Santa has called on global analytics software firm FICO and its industry-leading FICO® Decision Management Platform.

This is the scenario illustrated in a new infographic and series of videos from FICO, as "Santa's helpers" address challenges that will seem familiar to many real businesses this year.

More information: www.fico.com/santachallenge

"As businesses go 100% digital, workforces shrink and capital becomes scarce, it's more important than ever to improve customer engagement, automate more tasks, and optimize results down to the penny," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "That's exactly what the FICO Decision Management Platform can do. The Santa Challenge is more than a bit of fun — it's a demonstration of exactly how our platform can solve incredibly complex business problems."

The FICO team has broken Santa's problems down into five challenges, which is it addressing using advanced AI, machine learning, mathematical optimization and other decision management technologies:

Challenge 1: Get the Data!

Challenge 2: Analyze More Data Than Ever!

Challenge 3: Match the Gifts to the Kids!

Challenge 4: Schedule Deliveries and Meet that Deadline!

Challenge 5: Learn and Improve!

Weekly updates will show the progress as the FICO team races to meet Santa's immoveable deadline.

The FICO Platform is the #1 analytic decisioning platform for optimizing interactions across all customer decisions. It provides the ideal decisioning foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation. Businesses use the platform to rapidly build new AI and machine learning powered applications rapidly and cost effectively. FICO announced this week that it was named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020.

