Can Hydrogen Water Help Ease COVID-19 Symptoms?

A Growing Body of Evidence Reveals Hydrogen Therapy as a Viable Way to Address the Side Effects of the Virus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has a growing number of variants and a wide variety of symptoms . As a respiratory disease, it is particularly linked to inflammation and difficulty breathing. It can also lead to a sore throat, congestion, fatigue, and body aches. There are many different treatments for the worldwide virus that either already exist or are in development.

One potential option to treat the symptoms of the virus could be the simple approach of hydrogen therapy. To be clear, hydrogen hasn't been linked to resolving a coronavirus infection itself. However, many of the symptoms of the coronavirus are connected to oxidative stress — which is where hydrogen therapy shines. In fact, the innovative therapeutic solution goes beyond COVID-19. One report analyzing the progress of hydrogen as a medicinal solution explains that persistent oxidative stress is a major factor in "most lifestyle-related diseases, cancer, and the aging process."

A growing number of studies are discovering that hydrogen has a powerful therapeutic effect by acting as a unique antioxidant and inhibiting excessive inflammatory cells . Along with the virtually endless potential that these findings could entail, this also could make hydrogen an effective way to help ease the impact of COVID-19 symptoms.

"Our goal has always been to provide innovative, science-backed health solutions," explains David Goo, CEO and founder of the "green and clean" hydrogen water brand Boundless, "We've always been aware of the benefits that drinking chemical-free, clean hydrogen water can have for anyone. But the potential of using hydrogen water to help people manage symptoms from diseases like Covid is exciting."

Boundless has made a name for itself as the first Australian manufacturer to sell hydrogen water using a process that it calls "hydrokinetic ultrasonic fluid mixing" — i.e., the hydrogen is combined with the water using the physical process of molecular vibration rather than the chemical-dependent electrolysis method, which is more common.

Boundless has quickly grown as a favored option in the Australian health and wellness market and is in the process of entering the U.S., as well. Up until now, its customers have consisted of informed individuals looking for ways to further enhance their health. However, the potential of expanding this audience to help those interested in using hydrogen water as a support tool to battle inflammation from a COVID-19 infection is inspiring for Goo and the entire Boundless team. It is motivating the pioneering group to continue blazing the trail as a leader in the beverage and health and wellness industries.

