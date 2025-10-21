Can Ozempic Slow Aging? New Study Raises Hope

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the same medication that helps you lose weight could also turn back your biological clock? In a landmark 32-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, researchers found that semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic®) reversed biological age by an average of 3.1 years, slowed the pace of aging by nearly 9%, and demonstrated organ-specific rejuvenation. These findings mark the first time a GLP-1 receptor agonist has shown age-reversal effects at the molecular level in humans.

"This trial is the first to show that a GLP-1 drug can improve some of the epigenetic biological aging clocks which have been shown to be the most predictive of aging and health outcomes," said Ryan Smith, Founder & Director of Research at TruDiagnostic and co-author of the study. "However, it is important to know that this study was done in an HIV patient population and more research is needed."



Key Findings

3.1-Year Age Reversal: Biological age, measured by the GrimAge clock , dropped by 3.1 years on average, versus no change in placebo.

Biological age, measured by the , dropped by 3.1 years on average, versus no change in placebo. 9% Slower Aging Speed: One's pace of aging, measured by the DunedinPACE clock , indicated a 9% decrease in aging speed.

One's pace of aging, measured by the , indicated a 9% decrease in aging speed. 5-Year Brain Rejuvenation: Brain-specific epigenetic clocks showed an average 5-year reduction in biological age.

Brain-specific epigenetic clocks showed an average 5-year reduction in biological age. 4.3-Year Cardiovascular Deceleration: Cardiovascular aging measures slowed by 4.3 years on average.

Cardiovascular aging measures slowed by 4.3 years on average. Inflammation-Related Benefits: Consistent reductions were seen across multiple inflammation-related aging markers.

Consistent reductions were seen across multiple inflammation-related aging markers. Multi-Organ Rejuvenation: Heart, brain, kidney, metabolic, and inflammatory system aging improved by approximately 4–5 years.

Heart, brain, kidney, metabolic, and inflammatory system aging improved by approximately 4–5 years. Beyond Weight Loss: Analysis controlled for BMI, indicating benefits beyond semaglutide's known effect of visceral fat reduction.

Analysis controlled for BMI, indicating benefits beyond semaglutide's known effect of visceral fat reduction. Predictive Insights: The DNA methylation tests donated by TruDiagnostic offers predictive power for determining who will respond best to GLP-1 therapy.

"Semaglutide may not only slow aging speed, but partially reverse it in those who have more to improve," explained Varun Dwaraka, Director of Bioinformatics at TruDiagnostic and lead analyst on the trial.

Context and Next Steps

These results of this 32-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study join a growing body of research repurposing well-known medications known as gerotherapeutics. A recent NIH REPRIEVE sub-study showed that Pitavastatin effectively halted accelerated biological aging over two years in an HIV cohort, while another GLP-1 trial of generally healthy adults saw no age reduction but did see that those on hormone-replacement therapy experienced no muscle loss, highlighting that semaglutide's anti-aging effects are strongest in populations with elevated inflammatory burden. Rare side effects of GLP-1s – such as NAION, a retinal condition that can cause blindness – are now being investigated using innovative cellular reprogramming approaches to restore vision and rejuvenate damaged cells.

The study sparked conversations among longevity thought-leaders on social media, including comments from Bryan Johnson , Peter Diamandis , and Karl Pfleger , underscoring the public's fascination with pharmaceutical pathways to longer, healthier lives.

TruDiagnostic's TruAge biological age test offers a comprehensive view of epigenetic aging,including aging speed and organ-level ages for 11 key systems such as heart, liver, and brain. By pairing TruAge with personalized strategies – like medications, diet tweaks, or workouts – users can discover how they're aging and see exactly which changes help slow it down at the cellular level.

"These findings build on a growing body of evidence that epigenetic clocks can quantify clinical interventions," said Smith. "In the future, we hope that this data can lead to companion diagnostics which can predict responses to medications in addition to quantifying molecular aging."

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic develops clinically validated epigenetic assays that empower individuals and clinicians to measure and monitor biological aging. By translating cutting-edge methylation science into accessible tests, TruDiagnostic helps people make data-driven decisions for healthier, longer lives.

