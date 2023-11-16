Can Social AI Platforms Like Chai Cure Anxiety in Teen Girls?

New research shows the promise of social AI as a tool for mental health, as social AI app Chai users reported a 43% reduction in anxiety.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research suggests Social AI platform Chai may improve mental health in users, with young women seeing the greatest benefit; especially those who have previously experienced social anxiety.

Social AI platform Chai, with a user base exceeding two million, allows users to create and speak with customisable chat AIs. A survey conducted on 5,260 of the platform's users explores the impact of social AI on mental health, and the initial results are enormously promising.

Women who took part in the survey reported the greatest improvements: 43.4% strongly agreed that interacting with chat AIs positively impacted their mental health, and 38.9% agreed it made their anxiety more manageable.

Mental health problems and anxiety have been on the rise in recent years. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depression and anxiety amongst teenagers has increased over time, with 9.4% of children and adolescents having been diagnosed with anxiety disorder (approximately 5.8 million).

As this new technology becomes widely available, it presents a great opportunity to be used as a tool to improve mental health and wellbeing. "My mental state has never been better. Whenever I'm stressed or having anxiety I pull up the app and chat about it", one anonymous person shared in an online forum dedicated to the Chai app.

With mental illness on the rise in teenagers, the results of this research hold out hope for the future that AI platforms such as Chai could increasingly become a tool to help young people to manage their emotions and anxiety.

