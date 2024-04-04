Can Streaming Change the World? DrMachakil's Webby Nomination Spotlights the StreamForChange Movement

CASABLANCA, Morocco, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashup Creative Meute proudly announces the nomination of its creative director & Moroccan Youtuber DrMachakil for Best Public Service & Activism Video at the 28th Annual Webby Awards, known as the "Internet's highest honor." This nomination follows his previous win last year for best mashup video of the year. Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webbys is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Previous Webby winners feature people like Greta Thunberg, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Barack Obama and David Bowie.

DrMachakil's mashup The Killer Inside Me Directed by Michael Winterbottom - Image Credits: IFC Films The streamforchange movement is advocating for streaming that activates support on critical global issues. Thee petition urges the streaming giants to take action to their model through curated playlists that actively support global causes.

Tackling domestic violence through cinema

DrMachakil's nominated work "This is no fiction," is a spine-chilling and thought-provoking video that shows every second, a movie scene of a woman being beaten. As the mashup progresses, the scenes become more and more violent and oppressive, culminating in the shocking statistic that 8 women are beaten every second worldwide, echoing the World Bank's findings that 245 million women aged 15 and above have experienced intimate partner violence. Published for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, this work gives the voice to the StreamForChange movement DrMachakil founded, highlighting how streaming media can be a powerful tool for global change.

The streaming industry in need for change

Over the last decade, the entertainment industry has witnessed a drastic shift, moving from legacy distribution models like film and television to a streaming-first approach. This transition has proven financially rewarding, generating billions in revenue. However, the recent wave of strikes in Hollywood has highlighted significant issues within the industry, pointing to a desperate need for a reboot in their business models. These strikes, caused by disputes over pay, working conditions, and the disparities in streaming versus traditional media production, have brought to light the need for more sustainable and equitable practices in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

StreamForChange: A New Vision for Entertainment

Stream for Change.org is an initiative challenging the power of streaming platforms for global social good. Founded on the belief that entertainment can catalyze change, StreamforChange.org urges major streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ to support global issues through dedicated playlists from their massive content catalog, from gender equality to climate change, from human rights to social justice.

StreamforChange.org aims to create a new model in streaming, one where each view contributes to another step against global challenges. StreamforChange.org is inviting the public to join in signing the petition, to make a powerful impact among the streaming giants and the entertainment industry.

With this Webby nomination, DrMachakil's artistic vision brings the mission of StreamForChange.org into the spotlight, encouraging the streaming industry to reconsider their role in shaping our world.

With Webby People's Voice Award campaign, the public can also vote for "This is no fiction" and help amplify the message of StreamForChange. Voting is open until April 18th at vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2024/video/general-video/public-service-activism

