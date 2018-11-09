Can These Two Men Solve America's Water Crisis?

"With my technical background and his passion about saving lives, we have the answer that can solve the water crisis around the world," says Ed Russo, CEO of Watergen USA, the creator of environmentally friendly golf courses all over the world for the Trump organization.

Yehuda Kaploun, President of Watergen USA is a respected community leader, and the last person you would take as worried about the environment, but he's passionate about savings lives.

"Israeli technology, combined with American manufacturing has the ability to show the benefits to the world when companies use technology to save lives," says Georgian businessman and philanthropist Michael Mirilashvili, President of Watergen Ltd., Israel.

Kaploun and Russo share tremendous admiration for, and enjoy working with Mirilashvili, who based the entire company concept on the goal of making the world better.

Watergen's Atmospheric Water Generators produce safe, clean water. In addition, they operate the MERV, their mobile emergency rescue vehicle which was created after discussions with FEMA and the Red Cross as to what the ultimate disaster vehicle would contain.

Kaploun and Russo were appalled that in Flint, MI, children's bodies were irreversibly affected by contaminated water. They also found out that in the military, during every 20 missions to resupply water, a US soldier is killed in combat. This mobile vehicle that could supply water could save American soldiers lives, by not having to transport water.

The truck is stationed, distributes water, then moved to another location, and has its own power source making it an answer to disasters, and was used during the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

The truck is currently stationed in Paradise, California assisting in the wildfire cleanup and relief efforts.

The professional business acumen of Kaploun and Russo is combined with their sensitivity and concern about people they never met having clean drinking water.

"Ed is a man on a mission," says Kaploun.

"After thirty years in the environmental field he was now handed a solution to the world's water crisis by Mr. Mirilashvili and Watergen.

He's one of the world's experts on toxic water, and cleaning up the earth. It's inspiring to see his passion for making sure this solution is out there."

"Yehuda is a visionary with a can do attitude," says Russo.

Kaploun is at ease whether he's in the White House or in a rescue zone. He finds the creative solutions to complex issues of Watergen to make the projects work.

The two men have a drive that's palpable and all the employees feed off that energy. They're in sync with each other's ideas, finish each other's sentences and have often traveled together to remote locations for rescue work. They talk to the press, are interviewed on TV and by various media outlets, and speak with government officials as easily as they converse with anyone else.

Russo says, "When I met with Yehuda and Maxim Pasik, Chairman of Watergen Ltd., they explained to me that they weren't filtering water, they were making water.

It was an absolute epiphanic moment for me. I no longer would be frustrated by trying to find out what's in the water that we want to make drinkable. It's so much easier to create your own clean water from air."

Watergen's mission is to improve the quality of life for billions around the globe who suffer from poor water sanitation or accessibility to safe drinking water.

The Italian Catholic and the Rabbi by training, together with Watergen, and it's worldwide president Michael Mirilashvili are making their dent in the universe.

The technology of Watergen that has just won best tech innovation for the world at CES electronic show will be debuted in Las Vegas this January, together with a revolutionary vehicle that creates drinking water in the area between passenger and driver.

