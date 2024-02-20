CAN TV Announces Five New Board Members

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN TV, Chicago's premiere hub for community access news, hyperlocal stories and educational resources, is pleased to announce five new members to its Board of Directors. With backgrounds in communications, project management, nonprofit and television production, the new board members bring a diverse range of expertise that will help guide CAN TV's growth as well as boost its impact and long-term sustainability.

The five new board members include:

Daniel O. Ash, President of the Field Foundation of Illinois

President of the Field Foundation of David Kwon, Project Manager for the Chicago Department of Public Health's CARE Program

Project Manager for the Chicago Department of Public Health's CARE Program Nikki Lang , Head of Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Bimbo Bakeries USA

Head of Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Bimbo Bakeries Keith McDonald, Long-time community producer at CAN TV

Long-time community producer at CAN TV John Robak, former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Greeley and Hansen

"It has been incredible to spearhead and witness firsthand the efforts CAN TV is taking to deepen its connection with Chicagoans, an important aspect of our overall mission. Our new board members will provide expanded leadership capacity, and fresh perspectives that will exponentially grow our capacity to fulfill our critical mission," said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV.

Daniel O. Ash has focused his professional career on developing and using marketing and communication tools to advance social causes. Over the years, he has held positions as Associate Vice President of Community Impact for the Chicago Community Trust and Vice President of Chicago Public Media where he was a key voice in shaping its overall focus.

David Kwon brings a valuable skill set to the table due to his current position as Project Manager for Chicago's Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Program. Kwon has also served as the president of the Korean American Student Association and attended the Kellogg School of Management where he was an operations intern and a project coordinator.

Nikki Lang is the head of the Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Bimbo Bakeries USA, where she leads the company's strategic goal to build an environment and workplace with BBU's leaders and associates that advance programs, enact policies and promote mindsets and behaviors that appreciate and value diversity, equity and belonging.

Keith McDonald has been a community producer at CAN TV for 27 years. Throughout those years, he produced and assisted with more than 8,000 programs for the station. McDonald has also volunteered at his local school council, Chicago Alternative Policing (CAPS), Westside Alliance for a Toxic Free Environment (W.A.S.T.E.), Assistant State's Attorney's 12th District Steering Committee, Greenpeace and the Sierra Club. Additionally, he previously served on the CAN TV Board from 1998 to 2004.

John Robak is a strong advocate for promoting U.S. technology and manufacturing globally. He is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Greeley and Hansen, a leading international civil, environmental, and water infrastructure consulting engineering firm headquartered in Chicago. With over 30 years of professional business experience, Robak directs all business affairs of this 20-office global firm. In addition, he was responsible for international growth operations in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

"CAN TV's Board and Leadership team are in lock-step, fully committed to ensuring a strong future for the network," said CAN TV's Board Chair Anna Ninoyu. "Through strategic partnerships and plans that leverage the incredible talents of community and industry leaders, we are working to ensure our organization is fully positioned for sustained success in an ever-changing media landscape."

For more information on CAN TV visit www.cantv.org.

ABOUT CAN TV

For four decades, CAN TV has unlocked the voices of Chicagoans with community access news, hyperlocal stories and journalistic education and resources. Through original and public programming, alongside educational opportunities that build media literacy, skill and independence, CAN TV takes community access to the next level, supporting local Chicagoans to hear and tell the stories that matter most. CAN TV's programming can be viewed on its five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36, and 42) or on streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV Stick and iOS and Android devices. For more information on the organization and upcoming initiatives, events and programming specials, visit www.cantv.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

CHARISSE BARNACHEA

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

[email protected]

847.404.5216

SOURCE CAN TV