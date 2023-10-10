CAN TV Launches New Partnership with Goodwill® Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago

Through Goodwill Partnership, the Community Access Platform Will Offer a New Monthly Show, Educational Resources, and Workshops

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN TV , Chicago's premiere hub for community access news, hyperlocal stories and educational resources, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago . As CAN TV continues to launch new programming that elevates Chicagoland voices, Goodwill will serve as the underwriter for the organization's popular new monthly original program "Brothers Talking," which brings a cross-generational group of Black men together for honest discussions about the issues, challenges and fears faced by Black men.

"This partnership will help propel CAN TV's mission of giving Chicagoans access to the stories and resources that matter most, and we could not be more appreciative of Goodwill," said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV. "Brothers Talking is an incredibly moving experience that showcases impactful and much-needed conversations with, and for, our viewers."

Goodwill's partnership will go beyond television programming to further educational access for community members and youth in Chicago. Two participants of Goodwill's Empower Youth program are current participants of CAN TV's Youth-Voice Digital Literacy and Storytelling Institute, a program that seeks to close a generation divide between young people and traditional media with a specific focus on amplifying youth voices historically underrepresented within the traditional newsroom and media landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with CAN TV and support the local storytelling and community engagement that this organization provides," said Clayton Pryor, Goodwill's Chief Mission Officer. "This important work is engaging the people we serve across Chicago by igniting conversations that lead to impact, creating equitable opportunities and fostering success in our community. Working with CAN TV, we're looking forward to providing content and resources that help amplify Goodwill's mission: Connecting people to work. Preparing people for life."

In addition, CAN TV will broadcast Goodwill's inaugural Workforce Development Leadership Forum on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. CT on CAN TV19. The Forum engaged Chicago's community leaders and stakeholders in a focused conversation around the state of employment in the Chicagoland area and amplified Goodwill's investment in workforce development, community services, and youth engagement programs and services within metropolitan Chicago. Goodwill's Chief Mission Officer Clayton Pryor will also guest host CAN TV's "In the Arena," on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT on CAN TV19. Pryor will sit in conversation – and community – with SIUC Chancellor Dr. Austin Lane.

"Brothers Talking" airs monthly on CAN TV19 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. CT and streams on Roku, FireTV, and iOS and Android devices. To learn more about CAN TV, visit www.cantv.org .

About CAN TV

Established by the City of Chicago in 1983 to maximize the involvement of Chicago residents and groups in cable television, CAN TV delivers over 140 hours of original, hyper-local programming each week. Additionally, CAN TV gives every Chicagoan a voice on cable television by providing training, facilities, equipment, and air time for Chicago residents and nonprofit groups. CAN TV's five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36 and 42) reach more than one million viewers in the city of Chicago. During January ('23), CAN TV programming was live-streamed by more than four million viewers. For more information on the organization and upcoming initiatives, events and programming specials, visit www.cantv.org .

About Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides people with opportunities and support to empower themselves and thrive through training, development and employment. As the largest among a network of more than 150 Goodwill organizations in North America, the organization serves a 23-county territory across two states – Wisconsin and Illinois.

Our Goodwill region employs nearly 5,200 employees who help us meet the needs of more than 43,000 people across our territories. For more than 100 years, since 1919, we've employed job seekers, supported our communities, and provided an exceptional experience for our shoppers and donors in support of our mission: Connecting people to work. Preparing people for life.

For more information or to find a Goodwill near you, visit goodwillsew.com .

