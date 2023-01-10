CAN TV Launches New Partnership With Old National Bank, Elevating Chicagoans' Access to Financial Education and Literacy

Through Old National Bank's Partnership, the Community Access Platform Will Offer New Signature Programming, Financial Workshops and Digital/Media Literacy for Chicago Youth

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN TV , Chicago's premiere hub for community access news, hyperlocal stories and educational resources, today announced a partnership with Old National Bank that will provide Chicagoans with financial and media literacy through an ongoing signature program, "In The Money," financial education workshops and a cohort for CAN TV's new Youth-Voice Digital Literacy and Storytelling Institute.

"This partnership will greatly further our mission of giving local Chicagoans access to the stories and resources that matter most, and we couldn't be more appreciative of Old National Bank," said Darrious Hilmon, executive director of CAN TV. "'In The Money' is an incredible addition to our signature programming, and the financial workshops we will offer to the community will open new pathways for Chicagoans to access that essential education. And, thanks to the underwriting support of the Old National Bank Cohort, we'll also be able to equip the next generation of storytellers with journalistic skills and media literacy, so we can continue to make the newsroom a space that is inclusive of all voices."

As a result of the partnership, CAN TV this week will launch "In The Money," one of the newest signature programs from the media organization. Hosted by Kimberly Loftis, the president of CFO consulting service firm Loftis Consulting, and exclusively underwritten by Old National Bank, "In The Money" will discuss family wealth building from a thoughtful, fair and honest "kitchen table" approach, supporting Chicagoans through personal and family finance topics to build knowledge and achieve greater financial mobility.

Old National Bank's partnership will also go beyond television programming to further educational access for community members. The sponsorship will provide for a financial education workshop and panel discussion for CAN TV's nonprofit partners, community producers and content providers, and facilitate an Old National Bank cohort for CAN TV's Youth-Voice Digital Literacy and Storytelling Institute , a new program that seeks to close a generational divide between young people and traditional media with a specific focus on amplifying youth voices historically underrepresented within the traditional newsroom and media landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with CAN TV and support the local storytelling and community engagement that this organization provides to Chicago," said Ben Joergens, Old National Bank Financial Empowerment Director. "Education surrounding financial wellness - for the individual or the family - is so important, but can feel inaccessible or obscure, especially for those who may be the first to 'make it' or are new to the conversation. Working with CAN TV, we're excited to develop new programming, resources and workshops to ensure everyone is able to build their financial toolkit and develop healthy practices."

"In The Money" will premiere on January 12 and will air weekly on CAN TV19 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The show will also air live and on-demand on cantv.org and the new can tv+ app available on Roku, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices. To learn more about CAN TV, visit www.cantv.org .

ABOUT CAN TV

For four decades, CAN TV has unlocked the voices of Chicagoans with community access news, hyperlocal stories and journalistic education and resources. Through signature and public programming, alongside educational opportunities that build media literacy, skill and independence, CAN TV takes community access to the next level, supporting local Chicagoans to hear and tell the stories that matter most. CAN TV's programming can be viewed on its five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36, and 42), the new can tv+ app available on streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV Stick and iOS and Android devices. For more information on the organization and upcoming initiatives, events and programming specials, visit www.cantv.org .

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

