CAN you believe it? Dogfish Head's Fall-Favorite Punkin Ale is Back & Available in CANS

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

06 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

MILTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the time of the year for pumpkin beer! Making its annual autumnal return, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery's Punkin Ale (7.0% ABV) is back … and for the first time in its 29-year existence, it is available in 6pk/12oz cans! Now on shelves and taps nationwide, this full-bodied brown ale is brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, and spices for a festive taste of fall in every sip. The perfect cooler-weather companion, Punkin Ale offers tasty notes brown sugar and pumpkin alongside a warming cinnamon tingle.

Dogfish Head's Punkin Ale is a full-bodied brown ale brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar and spices for a festive taste of fall in every sip.
Part of Dogfish Head's Art Series, a yearly collection of four beers featuring artwork by a single collaborating artist, this year's Punkin Ale boasts packaging by Natalya Balnova. A New York-based illustrator, designer and printmaker, Natalya is best known for creating artwork featuring whimsical worlds and playful storyscapes. That aesthetic shines through in her Punkin Ale packaging design, which centers on a cast of magical creatures relaxing amidst a field full of hops and of course, pumpkins.

"One of my favorite moments of the year is cracking open a Punkin Ale right after Labor Day is in the rearview mirror. It's crazy to think that's been happening for 29 years now," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. "In that time, the beer's recipe really hasn't changed, but its packaging has seen dozens of design iterations. But this is the first time it's ever been in cans, which is going to make packing it up to take along to your next bonfire or Oktoberfest celebration that much easier!"

For fans of fall, but not pumpkin flavors, Dogfish Head has you covered, too! The brewery's newest Off-Centered Variety Pack features a curated mix of four crisp and drinkable beers to enjoy this harvest season, including one brand-new, variety pack exclusive, Tasty Traveler Lager. Offering a delicious, south-of-the-border flavor adventure, Tasty Traveler Lager (5.0% ABV) is brewed with Oaxacan green corn, Baja Salicornia, sea salt and Mexican lime juice for a refreshing, light-bodied beer with a crackery malt backbone and a subtle lime tartness.

In addition to Tasty Traveler Lager, the Off-Centered Variety Pack contains three (3) 12oz cans of each of the following beers.

  • 60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): Dogfish Head's iconic, continually hopped IPA brewed with a boatload of intense Northwest hops for a beer that is abundantly hoppy without being crushingly bitter.
  • Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV): A lo-cal IPA brewed with monk fruit for a beer with all the flavors and aromas of a world-class IPA, but only 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz can.
  • Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV): A crisp pilsner brewed with just four ingredients – water, hops, yeast, and Delaware-grown and malted barley – for a loving nod to Dogfish Head's home state.

For more about Dogfish Head or to track down its beers, visit www.dogfish.com.

DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:
Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 28 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats®, a brewpub and small-batch brewery, Chesapeake & Maine®, a seafood and cocktail spot, the Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed hotel, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.® For more, visit www.dogfish.com.

