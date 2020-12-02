Can You Imagine Introduces Their Inspire Collection

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Can You Imagine LLC ("CYI"), a leading producer of gifts for multi-family industry property managers, announces its new Collection of gifts called Inspire. The Inspire Collection is designed to have a substantial impact on resident and property staff retention with gifts that have a high-end design aesthetic and unique, upgraded components.

Can You Imagine, currently celebrating twenty-five years in the industry, is pleased to add to their broad portfolio gifts that will thrill discerning residents with contents of selected small batch, craft food items, upscale drinkware, unique, surprisingly fun items, and more. Packaging is also boosted by the introduction of custom-designed ribbon and substantial, magnetic-closure boxes to provide each recipient an immediate "Wow!" response. Each gift is curated to reflect and enhance a particular aspect of living. For example, there are gifts designed for those working from home, coffee lovers, and happy hour or wine aficionados.

Can You Imagine CEO, Jeff Forman, says about the Inspire Collection….."Inspire gifts will have a memorable impact on residents and property management staff by creating that 'surprise and delight' factor property managers are looking for. Our entire team here at CYI is looking forward to producing and delivering these amazingly–designed gifts to help our customers achieve their management goals!"

Founded 25 years ago in Marietta, GA, CYI is the leading national producer of gifts specifically designed for the multi-family market. CYI focuses on supporting the resident retention programs of property managers with exceptionally well-designed and produced resident gifts that apply across resident touchpoints and enhance their experience at the property. CYI supports their customers by increasing their brand awareness and resident satisfaction with the belief that gifts are a valuable amenity to all residents and a highly visible means of creating connection with them. CYI began as an innovator in the multi-family market focusing on apartment communities and has their sights set on expanding into other relevant verticals. Today, CYI works with many of the largest property management companies in the country.

Website: https://canyouimagine.com/apartment-gift-collections/apartment-gifts-inspire-collection.html

Catalog: https://bit.ly/QtrCenturyCatalog

Nancy Perrin

770-933-8338 x 112

[email protected]

