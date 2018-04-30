MONROE, La., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A noted retail futurist once said, "If nobody comes to your store, it doesn't matter what they buy." As business technology trends evolve, retailers have opportunities to embrace digital disruptions that can drive differentiated customer experiences. CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) connectivity powers digital transformation, helping retailers unlock innovations so they can create moments with their customers. In 2018, there are five things consumers can expect from retailers.

Watch the video: http://bit.ly/CTLRetailTop5

CenturyLink's retail strategy manager shares 2018 trends

Retail Top 5 Expectations for 2018:

Cutting edge technologies will drive a differentiated customer experience Retailers will invest to optimize their current infrastructure to keep up with the pace of digital disruption Security controls will be prioritized in effort to further protect customer information Technology investments will be made in physical stores to enhance the path to purchase Unified commerce will replace omnichannel as the new retail buzz word

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Contact

D. Nikki Wheeler

+1 720 888-0560

Nikki.Wheeler@centurylink.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/can-you-list-the-top-5-retail-it-trends-of-2018-300638089.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

