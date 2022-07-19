Can you sleep with contact lenses in?

How dangerous is it to sleep with contact lenses?

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact lenses are wonderful because they provide a near-normal vision experience without corrective glasses. But they can be easily forgotten. When preparing to sleep, even for a nap, is not the time to forget about them.

To help contact lens wearers understand the implications of sleeping in their lenses, Lens.com published an informative guide.

Can you sleep in contact lenses?

Did you know that sleeping with regular contact lenses can result in severe infection and put you at risk for vision loss? Some contact lenses, like extended wear contacts, are meant to be worn overnight. However, many are not. You can only sleep in contact lenses designed for overnight wear, such as Acuvue Oasys with Hydraclear Plus, which is approved for up to six consecutive nights of wear.

Contact lenses are medical devices that require proper care and handling to avoid severe side effects. Yet, as little as two percent of contact lens wearers report following their eye care provider's instructions.

What happens if you sleep with contacts lenses in?

It's important to know the implications of sleeping in contact lenses not designed for extended wear or if they are left in too long.

Eye Infections. Eye infections are the most significant risk of sleeping in contact lenses not approved for extended wear. When you sleep in your contact lenses, your risk of contracting eye infections increases six to eight times. The most common infection is called conjunctivitis or pink eye. This common eye infection is mainly caused by wearing contact lenses overnight, but it can also be caused by allergies or coming into contact with someone who has it. Sleeping with your contact lenses makes you more susceptible to pink eye because your contact lenses can leave microscopic tears on your cornea, thus increasing your odds of bacteria entering and getting trapped in your eye and leading to infection.

Why does sleeping with contact lenses increase your risk of an eye infection?

After wearing your lenses all day long, napping or falling asleep means your lenses have collected pollutants, bacteria, and dirt that could increase your risk of complications. As your eye and contact lens becomes dehydrated in your sleep, the lens starts to shrink and tear at your cornea, and these microscopic tears allow an entry point for bacteria to get into your eye. Sleeping in contact lenses increases your chance of getting an eye infection six to eight times.

What to do if you accidentally sleep with contact lenses in?

Attempt to remove your contact lenses as soon as you've discovered that you've fallen asleep with them in your eyes. Make sure you follow your standard hygiene practices. If you cannot remove them easily, stop! Tugging at a dehydrated lens attached to your eye can cause tearing. Instead, place several drops of sterile contact solution on your eyes or lubricating drops. Blink several times. And try again.

After successfully removing your contact lenses, pay attention to how your eyes feel. Do not wear contact lenses for at least one full day to allow your eyes to heal. Contact your eye care provider immediately if you notice any symptoms of infection or discomfort. The signs of an eye infection are blurred vision, redness, excessive watering, and discharge from the eye. If you think you have an eye infection, your eye doctor may want to test your contact lenses, so be sure to take those with you when you visit.

Always practice safe habits following the guidelines your eye care professional provided and check with them whenever you're in doubt.

If you are guilty of sleeping or taking naps in your contact lenses, it's time to change your eye care routine. You may want to consider taking out your contact lenses after dinner and switching to eyeglasses so you don't forget them before bedtime. If you are a fan of naps or have an unpredictable schedule, visit your eye care provider and ask if extended-wear contact lenses are for you. You can browse all the contact lenses you sleep in at Lens.com.

Why are some contact lenses FDA-approved for overnight or extended wear while others aren't?

The simplest reason why not all contact lenses are FDA-approved for overnight wear is that contact lens manufacturers have to apply for FDA approval. Applying for FDA approval is a lengthy process that requires submitting studies and research documents and passing clinical trials. If a manufacturer wants FDA approval, they'd have to spend considerable time and resources.

Another reason is that contact lenses designed for overnight wear are made of thinner material compared to daily wear contact lenses.

Many contact lens brands that are FDA-approved for overnight wear are made with silicone hydrogel, which is significantly more breathable than standard hydrogel. Silicone hydrogel allows for much better oxygen transmissibility, which is essential when wearing contact lenses for extended periods.

Which contact lenses can you sleep in?

You can only sleep in contact lenses that are designed for overnight wear. Popular contact lenses rated for overnight usage include:

Acuvue Oasys with Hydraclear Plus can be worn daily for two weeks or continuously for up to six nights and seven days, after which they must be removed, disposed of, and replaced with a new pair of lenses. These contact lenses feature Acuvue's innovative Hydraclear Plus. Inspired by how the eye's tear film works, this wetting agent keeps the contacts wet and smooth for all-day comfort. These contacts block more than 99 percent of UVB and 95 percent of UVA rays – some of the highest levels you'll find on the market today.

AirOptix plus HydraGlyde combines two unique technologies into one lens: SmartShield Technology and HydraGlyde Moisture Matrix technology. SmartShield Technology creates an ultra-thin protective layer to help shield your lenses from deposits and provides long-lasting comfort. HydraGlyde Moisture Matrix, on the other hand, attracts and maintains surface moisture on the lens for up to 16 hours. SmartShield Technology and HydraGlyde Moisture Matrix technology make Air Optix plus HydraGlyde very comfortable.

Biofinity contact lenses bring a remarkable balance of comfort and breathability in a monthly disposable lens. They are FDA-approved for extended wear, meaning they can be worn continuously for up to six nights and seven days before they need to be replaced. These contacts feature CooperVision's patented Aquaform ® Technology, which locks in water so you can enjoy all-day comfort. They also have smooth, rounded edges, enhancing comfort by minimizing interaction between your contact lenses and eyelids.

Technology, which locks in water so you can enjoy all-day comfort. They also have smooth, rounded edges, enhancing comfort by minimizing interaction between your contact lenses and eyelids. PureVision 2 HD contact lenses are another popular brand rated for night and day wear. Featuring Bausch + Lomb's innovative High Definition™ Optics, these contact lenses help you see enhanced contrast, sharper details, and reduced glare, even in low light conditions. They reduce halos and give a crisp, clear vision while using digital devices or in low-light conditions. They're made of a silicone hydrogel lens material that allows plenty of oxygen to reach your eyes, which they need to stay white and healthy.

Curious to see all the contact lenses you can sleep in? Visit Lens.com to learn more.

The lenses above have been approved by the FDA for use while asleep. If you already wear these contact lenses, ask your eye care provider before using contacts during sleep. Each individual's eye health is different and your eye care provider needs to evaluate the overall health of your eye before approving overnight use.

Can you nap while wearing contact lenses?

Generally, no, you should not nap or sleep with contact lenses. This applies to all contact lens brands and types, unless specified. Falling asleep with your contact lenses could lead to infection and irritation. While modern soft contact lenses have incredible technology to ensure enough oxygen passes through the lenses in daily wear, having your eyes closed while you sleep reduces available oxygen and prevents tears from washing your eye under the contact lenses. This can potentially cause problems to your eyes through hypoxia of the eyes unless you use specific lenses designed for extended wear, as directed by your eye care professional.

Everyone faces different challenges when getting through each day, but some days are occasionally a tad more exhausting than others. Whether you are a new parent, finishing up work for a deadline, studying for an important exam, or going through health issues that keep you lethargic all day long, there's one thing we can all agree on, and that is a nap. Studies have shown that naps boost productivity by improving alertness, performance, and mood.

Rather than avoid taking naps, consider talking to your doctor about changing your prescription to an extended-wear contact lens.

What if I fall asleep with the contact lenses for just 10 minutes?

The duration does make a difference, but it is not the only factor to consider. In general, the more time spent sleeping in contact lenses, the greater the risk that you will develop symptoms of infection or inflammation and suffer from the more severe consequences. For example, if you sometimes fall asleep during your work transit or take naps between 10 and 40 minutes long, you are likely not exposing yourself to any long-term health-related risks. You might, however, still experience blurred vision and dry eyes for a short period. If you're asleep for an extended period of one or more hours, then your contact lenses can dry up in your eyes, which can lead to discomfort or a scratching sensation in your eyes when you open them.

The type of contact lenses you wear matters, too. Silicone hydrogel lenses allow more oxygen to the cornea, so your eyes won't get sore. On the other hand, hydrogel lenses might cause some redness, irritation, and burning when you wake up– which could even damage your cornea. With shorter naps, these issues are less likely to occur.

The state your eyes are in before falling asleep also matters. If you have been using your contacts only for a few hours before going to bed, then there is a lower risk of your eyes getting irritated than if you have been wearing them all day. This is because contact lenses accumulate dirt and dust, such as when worn for extended periods or throughout the day. However, if you fall asleep with your contacts in the evening and stay in your eyes all night, this is more problematic.

How do you wear contact lenses safely?

Your eye health is just too important to take a chance. Consider speaking with your eye care professional about switching to contact lenses approved for extended wear when in doubt.

If you've accidentally slept in your contact lenses for brief periods or rarely, here are tips to help:

Attempt to remove your contact lenses as soon as you realize you've slept in them. But do not sidestep your regular hygiene process, such as washing your hands.

Always have a backup plan. Carry a spare set of lenses or a pair of eyeglasses. It's also a good idea to keep contact solution or eye drops in your purse, backpack, or office.

If you've fallen asleep on an overnight trip and realize you didn't bring your contact lenses or cleaning supplies, find a pharmacy as soon as possible so that you can remove and clean your lenses. At the very least, put in eye drops so your lens can rehydrate and reduce the pressure on your cornea, and it is imperative to remove your lens as soon as possible.

Never put your contact lenses in your mouth to moisten or clean them. Saliva is not sterile and will increase the risk of an eye infection.

Before wearing your contact lenses again, ensure they are thoroughly cleaned and inspect them for small tears or other imperfections. If you notice any irregularities, throw them away. And start with a fresh pair. It's always a good idea to go at least one day without contact lenses if you've slept in them; this will give your eyes a chance to recover.

If you experience any symptoms of an eye infection or discomfort, seek care from your eye care professional.

Always practice safe habits and check with your eye care professional whenever you doubt.

