Can You Solve The Puzzle? The Glenlivet® Unveils Second Mystery Edition, Enigma, And Challenges Enthusiasts To Crack The Code

Carefully crafted by Master Distiller Alan Winchester, The Glenlivet mystery series first launched with the highly-coveted expression in 2018, The Glenlivet Code , to intrigue, challenge and surprise fans of Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

"The Glenlivet mystery series is an opportunity for the franchise to push the boundaries around product innovation, design and storytelling," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "By challenging consumers to guess the mystery liquid's taste, feel and finish – and then put that to the test with an interactive digital crossword puzzle – Enigma offers a vehicle for us to engage with a variety of consumers in a way that's reimagining Scotch whisky tropes."

The Glenlivet Enigma crossword puzzle allows players to digitally unlock tasting cues and redeem discounted shipping from ReserveBar on their next purchase by correctly answering three sets of challenging word puzzles. Once all three puzzles have been completed, three tasting cues are revealed along with a link for discounted shipping, courtesy of ReserveBar, to purchase and enjoy The Glenlivet Enigma.

For more information or to play the Enigma crossword puzzle, visit www.TheGlenlivetEnigma.com. The Glenlivet will announce the inspiration, flavor cues and distilling and aging processes at the end of 2019.

The Glenlivet Code Revealed in 2018

At the end of 2018, the mixture behind Code was finally revealed – a sophisticated Single Malt Scotch Whiskey matured in a mixture of America Oak barrels and selectively finished in ex-Canadian first fill Rye barrels.

Challengers of cracking the code for Code last year discovered tasting notes of baked red apple, creamy toffee and cinnamon, combined with delicate floral aromas and a touch of violet on the nose; fruity aromas of pears and juicy pineapple, followed by spicy flavors of sweet ginger, licorice root and subtle fresh mint leaves on the palate; and a long, fruity and refreshing finish.

