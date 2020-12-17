Can You Trust Life Line Screening?

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [FULL ARTICLE HERE] — There is currently some division in the medical community about whether preventative screenings are necessary, or even dangerous. While we respect the opinion of all medical professionals, we'd like to answer our critics and give you confidence that if you want to take control of your health, Life Line Screening is a smart way to do so.

Should asymptomatic people be screened?

The argument against preventative screenings is centered around the possibility of false positives. If a screening finds a false positive, some argue that people are more likely to get more invasive testing done with their doctor or even an unnecessary surgery.



Our stance on this is simple: your doctor knows you best. Our technicians perform effective screenings that get the most accurate results possible. If we find anything unusual, it is up to you and your doctor to discuss a treatment plan, if you choose to do anything at all. In some cases, keeping an eye on the issue is the best course of action. However, you can't monitor an issue you don't know is there.

We aren't alone in this belief, either. "Undergoing preventative cardiovascular screenings is basically getting a headstart against arguably the worst health condition a person can have," says Jolene Caufield of Healthy Howard .

She continues, "There is nothing a person can lose by subjecting herself to a preventative screening. These screenings give you a clearer picture of your future health. Even if you didn't find anything, it will compel you to re-evaluate your daily health habits and challenge you to fully redefine your life. In my view, preventative cardiovascular screenings yield better health awareness in people who underwent the procedure than harm."

Do preventative screenings really save lives?

Dr. Andy Manganaro is the Medical Director of Life Line Screening, with 30 years' experience as a vascular surgeon. During that time, Dr. Manganaro would often be called into the ER to treat a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm that, had it been caught early, would have been treatable.



"Had they known they had the aneurysm a week before, we could have fixed it with very little risk to them," he says. "And they would have been going home instead of to the morgue."

Is Life Line Screening a waste of money?

In the unfortunate event that we find something abnormal, catching it early is much more likely to save money in the long run. Medical procedures can be very expensive, even with insurance.

According to the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General , $3.7 billion in medical costs could be saved annually in the U.S. if preventative screenings increased by 90%. Overall, this tells us the preventative screenings that are happening are working as intended.

— If you wish to stay up-to-date on your health, preventative screenings are a valuable, affordable and effective resource at your disposal.

Media Contact:

Joelle Reizes

[email protected]

866.964.9087

SOURCE Life Line Screening

Related Links

https://www.lifelinescreening.com/

