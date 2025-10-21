Can Your Headphones Translate Moans? Lovense Says Yes.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lovense, the leading innovator in sex tech, announced that it is developing "Real-Time Moan Translation" — a playful new feature to translate "the language of intimacy" via Lovense Remote App. Powered by AI and compatible with(or even without) any Bluetooth headset, this feature aims to help couples decode the sounds of passion — from sighs to gasps to moans — and transform them into clear, actionable feedback that deepens connection and pleasure.

Lovense Teases “Real-Time Moan Translation” Beta

Forget guesswork. With built-in AI, Lovense Remote App listens in real time and translates those sounds of pleasure into everyday language. A soft moan might mean "Go faster," while a sudden pause could suggest "Let's try a different position." But the sweetest part? Thanks to real-time voice capture and mimicry, the translated feedback can be read aloud in your partner's own voice—sounding just like them whispering their innermost desires straight into your ear.

Beyond translation, the feature doubles as a "fake orgasm detector," offering insights into whether your partner's pleasure is genuine or "just for show". To make it even more fun (and useful), the app will drop real-time tips like "Ease up the pressure" or "Slow the rhythm"—helping couples find their perfect groove.

"Lovense can translate the universal language of desire into feedback couples can understand," said a Lovense spokesperson. "It's playful, experimental, and all about creating better connection and interaction in the bedroom."

The Real-Time Moan Translation Beta is currently in development and will be available soon for adventurous users to test through the Lovense Remote App.

