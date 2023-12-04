Can4med Announces the Successful Importation and Rapid Distribution of an Additional 50 kg of Medical Cannabis in Poland

News provided by

Can4Med

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

WROCLAW, Poland, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can4med, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with a focus on cannabinoid medications, proudly announces the successful importation and swift distribution of an additional 50 kilograms of medical-grade cannabis across its extensive pharmacy network in Poland.

This recent accomplishment underscores Can4med's commitment to enhancing access to medical cannabis for pharmacies and patients. "This achievement represents another significant step in our mission to ensure regular access to high-quality medical cannabis for therapeutic purposes. We continue to expand our supply contracts to meet the growing needs of the Polish market," said Arek Piotrowicz, CEO of Can4med.

Adhering to Poland's stringent regulations, all cannabis products are duly approved by government regulators prior to distribution, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy. This aligns with Poland's growing stature as one of Europe's largest medical cannabis markets, propelled by increasing patient demand and supportive legislation that allows physicians to prescribe and patients to access medical cannabis through registered pharmacies.

Can4med, backed by an experienced team and a comprehensive pharmaceutical wholesaler license, remains at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry in Poland. The company's strategic partnerships, including a significant alliance with a German licensed narcotics wholesaler, facilitate the efficient trade of cannabis products across Poland and Germany.

For more information, please contact:

Arkadiusz Piotrowicz
[email protected]
or
Media contact:
Laura Kam
[email protected]
+972-54-06-8613

Can4Med S.A. 
Walońska 17/1, PL-50-413 Wrocław

SOURCE Can4Med

