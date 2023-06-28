Can4Med S.A. Poland expands as a leading supplier of Medical Cannabis, nearing European Cannabis hub status

WROCLAW, Poland , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can4Med Poland, a licensed medical wholesaler specializing in cannabinoid medications, is pleased to announce the successful importation and distribution of a significant shipment of medical cannabis products across Poland. As a trusted supplier, Can4Med is making great strides in establishing itself as a major player in the European cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to ensuring a reliable supply of cannabinoid medications while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and legality. Can4Med has positioned it as a key player in the Polish market, with further expansion plans underway.

By partnering with international growers and manufacturers, Can4Med aims to expand its product range and meet the evolving needs of patients in Poland and beyond.

"We are thrilled to have received another shipment of cannabis products, allowing us to continue serving the Polish market with the medicines they need," said Arkadiusz Piotrowicz, CEO of Can4Med Poland. "This achievement brings us closer to our vision of becoming a European cannabis hub, based in Poland focused on providing patients with safe and effective high quality cannabinoid medications."

Can4Med Poland acknowledges the support and collaboration of healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders who have played a crucial role in the company's success. Together, they have made medical cannabis products more accessible, empowering patients to explore alternative treatment options and improve their overall well-being.

As Can4Med Poland solidifies its position as a trusted supplier in the medical section and strives to become a European cannabis hub, it remains committed to upholding its core values of integrity, transparency, and patient-centricity. The company will continue to diligently provide high-quality medical cannabis products while promoting education and awareness about the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids.

About Can4Med Poland:

Can4Med is a licensed pharmaceutical distributor for wholesale trade in medicinal products and narcotics of group I-N, and is entitled to the wholesale of dried prescription drugs, including dried products containing Δ9-trans-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoids (so called medical cannabis), as well as mono extracts and full extracts containing Δ9-trans-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoids (so called medical cannabis) and other medicinal products and pharmaceutical raw materials for pharmacy prescription in Poland.

Contact:

Arkadiusz Piotrowicz

CEO

+48-575-117-666

[email protected]

SOURCE Can4Med