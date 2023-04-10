Can4Med secures 12 kilos high-grade cannabis for distribution in Poland; Polish patients face major scarcity of medical grade cannabis country-wide

WORCLAW, Poland, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can4Med, the first medical cannabis specialized wholesaler in Poland, is proud to announce that they have secured 12 kg of high-quality medical cannabis for distribution in Poland. This is a significant achievement for Can4Med and a major step forward in providing relief to patients suffering from chronic pain and other conditions.

The extreme scarcity of medical cannabis in Poland has been a major obstacle for patients seeking alternative treatments. Can4Med is committed to providing a reliable supply of medical cannabis to meet the growing demand in the country.

"We are glad to have secured this shipment of medical cannabis," said Arek Piotrowicz Can4Med's CEO. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that patients in Poland have access to safe and effective Cannabis-based medication. This is a major milestone for us and we look forward to continuing to serve the needs of patients across the country."

Can4Med's experienced team of professionals is dedicated to providing the highest quality medical Cannabis to patients in need. The company and team have been leaders in the medical industry in Poland and are committed to promoting the safe and responsible use of cannabis for medical purposes.

Can4Med is actively seeking partnerships with medical professionals, patient groups, and other organizations to expand access to medical cannabis in Poland. With this new shipment of high-quality medical cannabis, Can4Med is poised to make a significant impact in improving the quality of life for patients in need.

For more information about Can4Med and its products and services, please visit their website at www.can4med.pl .

Can4Med

Phone: +48 123 456 789

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Can4Med