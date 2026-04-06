Cana Connections® Reimagines Catholic Matchmaking; Early Access Now Open

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cana Connections® is launching a new platform for Catholic singles, built around intentional community, shared faith, and genuine human connection. Originally introduced as a personalized Catholic matchmaking service, Cana Connections has evolved to meet the growing desire among Catholic singles for fellowship, belonging, and authentic community, creating an environment where relationships can form and marriage can take root.

Rob and Michelle Landon met through Patty Montagno, Founder and Chief Connections Officer at Cana Connections®. By bringing like-minded people together, several couples, including Rob and Michelle, found lasting love and marriage.

"As I listened to hundreds of stories, one truth became clear," said Patty Montagno, Founder and Chief Connections Officer of Cana Connections®. "Today's dating culture often reduces people to profiles and algorithms, leaving many feeling disposable rather than valued. Cana Connections exists because Catholic singles deserve a way to meet a holy spouse that honors their dignity and is rooted in faith. By bringing like-minded people together in intentional community, we create space for relationships to take shape and for marriage to unfold in God's perfect timing."

A Community Rooted in Faith, Designed for Love™

Cana Connections® is a Catholic community platform for adults 18 and older in the United States. Members join a local community that fosters in-person fellowship while also gaining access to a private National Community Space, connecting Catholics beyond geographic boundaries. The platform is purposefully not swipe-based or algorithm-driven, prioritizing meaningful conversation, active community participation, and shared values over transactional dating.

Help Build the Cornerstone

Early Access Membership is now open. Cana Connections invites committed Catholics to help lay the foundation for 195 communities, each aligned to a diocese. Complimentary membership is offered to those willing to play a key role in shaping these sacred spaces.

How to Apply

To apply for Early Access Membership, visit the Cana Connections® website and click "Join the Community" to create an account. Next, select your local community and submit your application. Applications are carefully reviewed to ensure members are aligned with the mission and committed to contributing. As communities grow, membership will transition to a subscription model; those interested in complimentary lifetime membership are encouraged to apply now.

A Strategic Evolution

While Cana Connections no longer offers one-on-one matchmaking, the platform reflects a broader vision: to create a supportive community that accompanies Catholic singles as they respond to God's invitation to grow in holiness together.

"This is not a departure from the heart of Cana Connections," Montagno added. "It's a deepening of it."

For more information, visit www.canaconnections.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Montagno

407-494-1439

[email protected]

SOURCE Cana Connections®