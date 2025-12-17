Caña Restaurant and Lounge Named Gold Winner in Miami Herald's 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards in Category of Best Cuban Restaurant

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caña Restaurant and Lounge, the signature dining destination at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, has been named the Gold Winner for Best Cuban Restaurant in the 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites awards, presented by the Miami Herald.

Cuban sandwich at Caña Miami in Hyatt Centric Brickell, voted GOLD in Miami Herald's Miami's Favorite awards.

Miami-Dade celebrates the region's top businesses each year, with winners selected directly by the community. The top three in every category are featured in the annual Winners Magazine, published in the Sunday, December 14th issue of the Miami Herald and highlighted on Miami.com. For Caña, this marks not only its first Gold win in this category, but its first recognition in the program overall.

"We're honored to be recognized by our community for the food, culture, and spirit we celebrate every day at Caña," said Executive Chef William Milian. "As a Cuban chef in Miami, this award feels deeply meaningful- not just for our team, but for the traditions and flavors that inspire every dish we serve. It's an ode to the country that means so much to so many in this community."

As the center of Hyatt Centric Brickell's dining experience, Caña brings a modern interpretation of Cuban cuisine to Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Chef Milian, who grew up in Havana and trained under Michelin-starred mentors including Michael Psilakis and José Andrés, brings leadership to the team with a menu that reimagines classics with fine-dining technique and global influence. Signature dishes such as pollo asado, masas de puerco, and vaca frita, honor the flavors of his upbringing, while introducing elevated presentations and unconventional flavor profiles.

Located on the second floor of Hyatt Centric Brickell, Caña offers warm, inviting interiors and a lively bar featuring handcrafted cocktails rooted in Cuban tradition. In addition to the vibrant dining room, the restaurant offers customizable catering and group dining experiences that showcase the property's rich food and beverage offerings. Guests and Brickell locals can also embrace the spirit of Cuban culture with a friendly game of dominoes, adding an interactive element that goes beyond the plate and connects with cultural elements of Miami. For those looking to soak in the city, the hotel's 19th-floor rooftop deck provides light bites and drinks paired with sweeping skyline views, a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and private cabanas, delivering a well-rounded experience that's as much about connection and culture as it is about cuisine.

This recognition marks an exciting milestone for Caña as it continues to highlight the rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture that define Miami.

About Caña Restaurant & Lounge

Caña Restaurant & Lounge is the Cuban-inspired dining experience at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, offering a fresh, modern take on the flavors of Miami and Havana. Led by Executive Chef William Milian, Caña showcases bold, locally influenced cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm, convivial atmosphere rooted in tradition and hospitality. For more information, visit Canamiami.com.

About Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service modern boutique hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined contemporary rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

