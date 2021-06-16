Canaan Advances Strategic Partnership With Genesis Digital Assets via Sale of 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines

BEIJING, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has secured a purchase order (the "Order") from Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("Genesis Digital Assets"), a leading Bitcoin mining firm with extensive experience in building and operating industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers, for 10,000 of its A1246 and A1166Pro Bitcoin mining machines. According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the Bitcoin mining machines to Genesis Digital Assets in full by June 30, 2021.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "We are excited to announce this additional purchase order from Genesis Digital Assets. This is a concrete advancement of both parties' long-term strategic partnership, following an initial order from Genesis Digital Assets valued at up to US$93.63 million that we secured in April this year. We aim to replicate this successful partnership formula with more overseas customers to further solidify our foothold in international markets. Meanwhile, we will continue to prioritize working with long-term and large-scale customers to reduce the impact of short-term fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices on our operations."

Mr. Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Genesis Digital Assets, commented, "Our strategy has always been to grow faster than the rest of the market. Achieving this requires building and launching new data centers, expanding the capacities of our existing facilities, and installing first-class hardware. Our recent purchase orders for Canaan's Avalon Miners will help us to increase our hash rate by a minimum of twofold over the upcoming months. We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with Canaan to support these plans."

About Genesis Digital Assets Limited

Genesis Digital Assets Limited is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, Genesis Digital Assets and its legal predecessors have built over 20 industrial-scale Bitcoin mining farms, brought over 250,000 miners online, and mined over US$1 billion in Bitcoin. As of June 2021, Genesis Digital Assets' data center capacity was more than 140MW, translating into a total hashrate in excess of 2.1 EH/s, which is more than 1.4% of the total Bitcoin network hashrate.

About Canaan Inc.



Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do". Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of AISC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

