Canaan Attended Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville and Initiated its CAN Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a leader in high-performance computing solutions and creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners, announced its successful participation in the Bitcoin 2024 conference, held from July 25-27 which attracts approximately 35000 people. Canaan showcased its latest Bitcoin miners, including the Avalon Miner A15 series, Avalon Box, Avalon Nano 3, and One-stop Mining Solutions. Attendees experienced live demonstrations and gained insights into Canaan's products. Leo Wang, Head of Capital Markets Senior Director, delivered a keynote on "Opportunities and Challenges for Bitcoin Mining in the U.S.," sparking significant interest and discussions.

At the Canaan booth, the spotlight was on the Avalon Air-cooling Miner A1566, Avalon Immersion-cooling Miner A1566I, Avalon Box, and Avalon Nano 3. The Avalon Air-cooling Miner A1566 offers a 185 TH/s hash rate with a power efficiency of 18.5 J/TH and 3420W consumption. The Avalon Immersion-cooling Miner A1566I features a 249T hash rate, 19J/TH efficiency, and 4500W consumption, utilizing advanced immersion cooling technology. The Avalon Box combines high efficiency with easy deployment for both mining farms and home use. The portable Avalon Nano 3, available in five colors, operates quietly and is user-friendly, appealing to both hobbyists and professionals. Live demonstrations of these products impressed attendees, highlighting their performance and efficiency. This positive reception underscores the growing demand for Canaan's advanced Bitcoin mining solutions in the North American market.

The Canaan team offers robust global after-sales support and services, including 24/7 multilingual response and tailored VIP services. With over 20 service centers worldwide, Canaan ensures swift deployment and smooth operation of Avalon Miners, Avalon Box, and One-stop Mining Solution globally.

In addition to the main conference, Canaan hosted "Happy Mining Together-CAN Community," bringing together North American and global media, influencers, Bitcoin mining companies, and other industry players. As the world's first ASIC BTC mining machine provider, Canaan began its journey from opening source to the world and will continue promote an open and mutually beneficial BTC community. The CAN community fosters a happier, more efficient mining environment for blockchain enthusiasts through collaboration and open dialogues.

Following the success of Bitcoin 2024, Canaan is excited to continue its efforts in advancing Bitcoin mining technology. The company remains committed to providing high-performance, efficient, and reliable solutions to support the growing demand for Bitcoin mining worldwide.

Media Contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.canaan.io

SOURCE Canaan Inc.