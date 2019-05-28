Canaccord Genuity Adds Dedicated FinTech Expertise in its U.S. Investment Banking Business

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF, the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jason Panzer has joined as Managing Director, Investment Banking. Based in New York, Jason will lead the FinTech investment banking and advisory practice, working in close collaboration with the broader U.S. Technology, Media and Telecom ("TMT") group, which currently operates as CG Petsky Prunier.

Jason brings two decades of industry and advisory experience to his role. For the past ten years he was partner and Chief Operating Officer at investment banking advisory firm Marlin & Associates, where he advised on numerous transactions in the mid-market technology and financial sectors. Having started his career in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Jason later spent three years as Chief Financial Officer of JCF Group, a financial data provider with operations in the U.S. and Europe. Following the acquisition of JCF Group by FactSet, Jason continued as Vice President of Business Development for FactSet, where he managed the integration of the two businesses and three subsequent acquisitions. Jason earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, and a law degree from the Fordham Law School and he is a CFA charterholder.

"The addition of a dedicated FinTech capability is a strong complement to our recent acquisition of Petsky Prunier and enhances our offering within the dynamic TMT verticals, allowing us to deliver outstanding value for the businesses and private equity firms that we serve," said Jeff Barlow, President, Canaccord Genuity LLC. "We are committed to providing the optimal mix of resources and expertise to help our clients become more globally successful, as we aim to establish one of the most respected and productive mid-market technology practices in the U.S."

Jason will report to Dan Coyne and Sanjay Chadda, co-heads of Canaccord Genuity's U.S. investment banking business.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank – expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention.

More information is available at www.canaccordgenuity.com

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. We are driven by your success.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canaccord.com

